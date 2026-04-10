Emerald Necklace Tree Inventory update from 3,500 with an additional 2,400 trees brings ongoing improvements to tree canopy

The Emerald Necklace Conservancy, in collaboration with its public partners at the City of Boston and the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR), recently completed an inventory of 3,500 previously evaluated and undocumented trees along Jamaica Pond, the Francis Parkman Memorial, and the Jamaicaway. The expanded tree inventory—including the addition of 2,400 newly inventoried trees—significantly improves understanding of the Emerald Necklace parks’ existing tree canopy. The Conservancy and public partners utilize this information to strengthen long-term planning, proactively support the management of more than 13,500 trees throughout the Emerald Necklace, and guide future decisions to maintain a healthy and resilient landscape.

“Regular tree inventories provide the Conservancy and its partners with an up-to-date and more complete understanding of the tree canopy’s health” said Alyx Britton, Volunteer and Field Maintenance Coordinator for the Conservancy. “Inventories are a powerful tool to maintain our tree canopy—one of our most important shared resources—and the many benefits it provides for our communities.”

A worker in a boom operator works to trim back branches of this tree in the Emerald Necklace.

The inventory project also identified approximately 220 unhealthy trees that have been recommended for removal. The identified trees—representing 6% of the 3,500 newly inventoried trees—have been carefully evaluated by certified arborists and have been determined to present a public safety risk, with the potential to impact pedestrians, cyclists, vehicles, and pathways. The Conservancy’s public partners have reviewed the recommended trees, provide final approval for removal, and mark and remove the selected trees in the coming weeks. Visitors to Jamaica Pond and the Arborway may notice tree crews at work in the parks during this period. 2 images of the work are attached for your use.

Tree removals are limited to specimens that present a clear public risk. Ongoing tree inventory and pruning efforts conducted by the Conservancy and its public partners proactively identify tree health issues early and reduce the need for additional removals over time. Between 2014 and 2024, this partnership has yielded more than $2.9 million in investment in the Emerald Necklace parks from the Conservancy alone, including:

• $1.5 million in tree pruning and related care

• $500,000 for tree planting

• $300,000 for tree watering

• $300,000 fir invasive plant and woodland management

• $150,000 in heritage tree care

• $100,000 in soil care

• $50,000 on tree inventory assessment

The Conservancy and its public partners remain committed to maintaining and improving the health of the Emerald Necklace’s tree canopy. Additional improvements, including future tree and understory plantings, are under consideration to support the landscape’s long-term health.

The Emerald Necklace Conservancy is a non-profit organization founded in 1997 to steward and champion the Emerald Necklace, Boston’s largest park system. The Conservancy protects, restores, helps maintain and promotes the Emerald Necklace’s seven distinct parks designed by Frederick Law Olmsted, and comprises 1,100 acres of meadows, woodlands and paths. In collaboration with its public partners, the Conservancy provides maintenance of the parks and capital restoration projects, free cultural events, visitor services and environmental education. The parks serve as a respite from the city, a valuable commuting connector and a community convener for more than one million residents and tourists each year. www.emeraldnecklace.org