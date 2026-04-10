Hofherr looks to continue progress as Kingsley’s new head of school

When students arrive at Kingsley Montessori School next fall, they will be greeted by a familiar person at the front door: Tara Hofherr.

Hofherr, the associate head of school since 2024, will become the new head of school in July. She will succeed Steve Farley, who has had the position for eight years.

Hofherr said, in an interview, she is grateful for the opportunity and plans to continue the work done by Farley.

Tara Hofherr playing with students outdoors at Kingsley School.

Kingsley is an independent school in the Back Bay that serves more than 300 students, from toddlers to sixth graders. The school’s Board of Trustees selected Hofherr as the new head of school.

Hofherr said being the head of school will give her an opportunity to connect more effectively with the Kingsley community, including students, their families, faculty and staff.

“The educators here at Kingsley are really special,” Hofherr said. “That is seen and felt in small and large ways; how they show up every day at 7 a.m. to lesson plan, to prep materials, to create classroom spaces that are warm, inviting and educational, to the thought and care that they demonstrate in conversations for supporting children.”

Hofherr recounted when she first interviewed for a position at Kingsley in May 2015. It was “unseasonably hot,’’ and she had just moved to Boston from Maryland. As she waited for the interview, she said she noticed a group of students using the school’s community space. She was shocked to learn the children were discussing a presentation on World War II artillery.

“I just remember sitting down there hearing this child give this incredibly articulate presentation on this incredibly sophisticated content, and thinking to myself, ‘Where am I?’” Hofherr said in an interview. “‘What is this place? What is happening here?’”

Head of School Tara Hofherr joined students for a group selfie during an outing into the City.

That was Hofherr’s first introduction to the Montessori-style of education, which emphasizes collaboration and hands-on learning while providing a sense of unity through multi-age classrooms.

“We value helping students become innately curious, independent thinkers, learners and leaders,” Hofherr said. “The environment is a huge part of how we …provide that experience for children.”

Hofherr got the job.

Her Kingsley journey started in technology innovation, sharing what would later become known colloquially as “The Fun Office” with the two physical education teachers.

“I’ve known Tara from day one,” said Josh Squire, one of the physical education teachers who has worked at Kingsley for 27 years. “I used to consider myself like the mayor of whatever community I’m in.”

Squire and Hofherr became quick friends, a habit Hofherr repeated through the years. As she moved up the ranks at Kingsley over the past eight years, she was promoted to various leadership positions, including serving as director of the upper elementary school, becoming the associate head of school and being selected in the top position.

She grew in each position, she said, especially during the turbulent times such as the global pandemic.

“She brings such grace to moments of change, and she brings space to hearing others’ input, making room for anxieties, making room for tough, unresolved pieces of conversation and finding solutions in a collaborative manner,” said performing arts teacher Diana Galanakis. “That’s kind of the soul, the essence of what Tara brings to leading.”

Laura Mendelson, an early education teacher at Kingsley, said Hofherr has an enthusiasm in the classroom that bleeds into her administrative roles as well.

“Even as [Hofherr] transitioned to becoming an administrator, she continued to keep a foot in the classroom,” Mendelson said. “It’s easy to get caught up in the meetings and being with adults all day…but she really stays grounded and connected to the students.”

Squire said he is confident Hofherr is the right person to lead Kingsley.

“I’ve seen a bunch of administrators go through and [Hofherr] to me toes the best line between what’s best for families, teachers and students,” Squire said.

Hofherr said she is ready to start her new role.

“I am a work in progress, all minutes, all hours of all days,” Hofherr said. “I think there is an intentionality to my own trajectory that I believe is also mirrored in the intentionality with which we do everything here at Kingsley, and I love what I do. I love it.”

This story is part of a partnership between The Independent Newspaper Group and Boston University Department of Journalism’s Newsroom program.