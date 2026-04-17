Assisting rescue groups

By Penny & Ed Cherubino

Whether you are a dog person or a cat person, a parrot or a Guinea pig lover, there is an animal shelter or rescue group that could use your assistance. If you've always wished you could help place the thousands of animals who need new homes, rest assured, there is a place for you that suits the time and skills you offer.

We worked with Westie and Cairn rescue groups for many years and found the time we devoted to helping to be rewarding in many ways.

Supporting Rescue

As you plan your charitable giving, consider donating to a rescue group that has come to your attention. When we lost our second Westie, Maggie Mae, friends asked where they could send memorial gifts.

We suggested the MSPCA and the Animal Rescue League of Boston locally, but we also included WestieMed.com on our list for our rescue friends across the country. This nonprofit covers the medical expenses of Westies in the care of rescue groups. Maggie would have been proud to have helped all three groups.

Home Visits

Home visits fit into our current lifestyle. With each request, we can choose to take on the task or not. Home visit volunteers are the eyes and ears of the people who process the applications and make the decisions about placing animals in what they call "forever" homes.

We also answer questions about the breed and warn of possible dangers around the house that someone who has not lived with a tenacious terrier might miss.

Fifteen years ago, we conducted a home visit for a couple in Jamaica Plain. Once the adoption was complete, they contacted us to take a walk with them and their new Westie Swiffer. One walk led to another, and this couple remains two of our most cherished friends to this day. When we say that time spent helping rescues can reward you in many ways, new friends are a perfect example.

Transporting

Many rescue groups move dogs long distances with volunteer drivers. We’ve driven some of these runs and helped coordinate a Westie transport group for many years. A route is planned from the foster home that has the dog to where the pup can be handed over to the adoptive family.

There are also opportunities to transport by air if you’re traveling between cities and would be willing to take a small dog in the cabin with you. We've been the local connection for volunteers flying into Logan.

Fostering

If you've ever wondered whether there is room in your life for another dog or cat, you might try fostering an animal. This is simply providing shelter, training, comfort, and affection to a dog or cat in your home for a few weeks. Your assessment of the animal is used to match them with a permanent home that will suit their personality, activity level, and behavior.

Leaders & Worker Bees

Naturally, every rescue group needs leadership and worker bees. People make phone calls to shelters, pick up surrendered dogs, take them to veterinary visits, nurse them after surgery, or care for them as they recover from neglect, injury, or illness.

As you can see, from writing a check to devoting your life, there is a place for you if you'd like to do a bit to help homeless animals. Pick a group, pick a task, and give it a try. Each success along the way will fill your heart with joy.