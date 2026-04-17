Sen. Collins files legislation to invest in Southwest Corridor Park and strengthen climate protections 

Special to the Sun

Ahead of this week’s debate on the Mass Ready Act, Senator Nick Collins has filed a series of amendments aimed at strengthening climate resilience in the South End and surrounding neighborhoods.

The Mass Ready Act is a $3.64 billion environmental bond bill focused on protecting infrastructure from climate change and severe weather, safeguarding drinking water, and advancing environmental protection.

“In meetings with constituents along our coastline, we hear the same message: people want real action,” said Senator Collins. “This bill and these amendments are about meeting that moment with urgency and not getting slowed down by red tape.”

Senator Collins’ amendments build on that framework with a focus on local communities and neighborhood infrastructure.

One amendment directs funding toward infrastructure improvements and maintenance work in the Southwest Corridor Park, including resurfacing along Claremont and Carleton Streets, improved signage, and enhancements to spaces such as the Mary Longley Garden.

Franco Campanello, President of the Southwest Corridor Park Conservancy, said the park is “more than just a green space… a vital connector between neighborhoods and a place where residents come together for recreation, relaxation, and community.” He added that continued support will help keep the park welcoming and well maintained while strengthening the conservancy’s work with neighbors, local businesses, and civic organizations.

A central component of the proposal establishes a commission on resilient urban coasts to identify barriers that delay climate resilience projects and streamline permitting so communities can act more quickly.

In addition to the commission, the amendments include targeted investments across Boston, including funding for nature-based coastal projects and real-time monitoring, resilience upgrades along the Fort Point Channel and at the Boston Children’s Museum, and planning and engineering work in Dorchester.

The proposal also includes a major investment in the Boston Harbor Islands to support critical improvements and protect a key regional resource.

Together, these amendments are designed to strengthen flood protection, improve coordination, and help communities better prepare for sea level rise and coastal flooding.

The Mass Ready Act is expected to be taken up by the Senate later this week.