Trash Collection comes early Marathon Monday 

Dear Neighbors,

I would like to inform you of an important update regarding trash and recycling collection for Marathon Monday, April 20.

Due to the upcoming marathon and related activity in Back Bay and Beacon Hill, trash and recycling pickup will begin earlier than usual. All materials must be placed curbside by 6:00 AM.

While 6:00 AM is the standard set-out time citywide, please note that additional collection trucks will be deployed in these neighborhoods that morning to complete routes as early as possible. As a result, any materials placed curbside after 6:00 AM may not be collected and will need to remain out until the next scheduled trash day, as crews will not be able to return to the area.

Please also note that this is not a scheduled Yard Waste collection week. We appreciate your cooperation in helping ensure a smooth and efficient collection process during this busy time.

Included with this notification is a full schedule of events for the 2026 Boston Marathon Weekend including the Boston 5K to be held on Saturday, April 18. You can also find all information on our website here.

Sincerely,

Samantha Courage

Back Bay, Beacon Hill, Fenway/Kenmore and Mission Hill Neighborhood Liaison

Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services