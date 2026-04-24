Mayor Wu appoints Rodney Marshall as 45th  Commissioner of the Boston Fire Department 

Mayor Michelle Wu has announced the appointment of Rodney Marshall as the 45th Commissioner/Chief of Department of the Boston Fire Department (BFD).

Marshall, who joined the BFD in 1991 and currently serves as Chief of Operations – Support Services, brings more than three decades of experience in the Department to the position. He will begin serving in his new role when he is sworn in later this month.

“As a distinguished and deeply respected 35-year veteran of the Boston Fire Department, Deputy Chief Rodney Marshall is exceptionally qualified to lead the brave men and women of Boston Fire who put their lives on the line to keep our communities safe,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “As a lifelong Bostonian, he knows our communities, has demonstrated his leadership on the job, and has devoted his career to serving and protecting our residents. It’s my honor to appoint him as our next Fire Commissioner. I am deeply grateful for Commissioner Paul Burke’s strong and steady leadership over the past nearly four years, and know that his legacy in the Department and the City will continue to have an impact on our neighborhoods.”

“I want to thank Mayor Wu for the privilege of leading the Department that has shaped my life and career,” said Rodney Marshall, incoming Boston Fire Department Commissioner. “As a proud son of Dorchester, I joined the Boston Fire Department because I wanted to give back to the communities where I grew up, and I’m committed to supporting the firefighters and staff who work every day to keep Boston’s neighborhoods safe.”

“Deputy Chief Rodney Marshall and I have worked together side-by-side in the Commissioner’s office for four years,” said Paul Burke, current Boston Fire Department Commissioner. “He is a good choice by the Mayor—and he will be a great commissioner.”

Marshall was first appointed to the Boston Fire Department in 1991, initially serving at Engine 56. He rose through the ranks to become a Fire Lieutenant in 1998, and that same year was awarded the Commissioner’s Unit Citation for saving the lives of multiple residents during a six-alarm fire. He was promoted to Fire Captain in 2005 and in 2013, he received a second Commissioner’s Unit Citation for his role in rescuing several individuals trapped in a bus with severe roof damage. His promotion to District Fire Chief came in 2014. Since his promotion to Deputy Fire Chief in 2022, he has served as Chief of Operations – Support Services.

One of Marshall’s proudest accomplishments was designing and overseeing the launch of the Department’s Cadet Program, helping to create new pathways for young inner city residents to pursue a career as a firefighter.

Marshall was born and raised in Grove Hall in Dorchester, where his parents were well- respected entrepreneurs within the community. He is a graduate of Boston College, where he earned a bachelor’s degree.