Wu Administration announces Affordable Housing  Funding for rental projects citywide 

The City of Boston has announced more than $52 million in new funding to support the creation and preservation of affordable rental housing across Boston. The awards, administered through the Mayor’s Office of Housing, the Community Preservation Fund, and the Neighborhood Housing Trust, will support 13 developments in nine neighborhoods, resulting in 892 income-restricted rental homes, including 75 homes that will be set aside for families and individuals exiting homelessness.

Projects funded are located in Roslindale, Jamaica Plain, East Boston, Roxbury, Downtown, the West End, Charlestown, Dorchester, and Mission Hill. Developments include housing for older adults, families, permanent supportive housing, preservation of public housing, and mixed-use projects that feature community and commercial amenities, and easy access to some of Boston’s most beautiful open spaces. These newly funded projects will also advance City priorities around transit-oriented development and adaptive reuse, provide new homes designed to be affordable to households earning low or moderate incomes, and create significant construction jobs for the local workforce.

“The City is using every possible tool to deliver stable, affordable housing for residents and families across our neighborhoods,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “This funding will strengthen our communities, expand access to housing, and help ensure Boston remains a home for everyone. I’m grateful to the Neighborhood Housing Trust, the Community Preservation Committee and all of our partners as we work together to address the housing crisis and strengthen our communities.”

“This funding round reflects the City’s continued commitment to housing as a cornerstone of stability for Boston residents,” said Chief of Housing Sheila A. Dillon. “We greatly appreciate the development teams assembling high-quality projects that we are eager to support. Each of these projects will strengthen neighborhoods and ensure that affordability remains at the heart of Boston’s growth.”

Funding for this round includes several federal sources, such as the HOME Investment Partnerships Program and the Community Development Block Grant, along with City of Boston resources, including the funds derived from new residential development under the City’s Inclusionary Development Policy, funds derived from the surcharge paid by residential property owners and administered by the Community Preservation Fund, and funds from the City of Boston’s Development Impact Projects Exactions Policy, or Linkage which are administered by the Neighborhood Housing Trust to create affordable housing that serves Boston’s low-income residents. Together, these investments advance City goals to maximize the impact of public dollars to meet urgent housing needs.

“These projects reflect the City’s commitment to aligning planning and housing investments to meet the needs of our growing communities,” said Kairos Shen, Chief of Planning. “By advancing development in transit-accessible, resource-rich neighborhoods, we are helping to create more equitable access to housing and opportunity. The Planning Department is proud to work alongside the Mayor’s Office of Housing to support projects that contribute to a more inclusive and resilient Boston.”

“The Neighborhood Housing Trust is proud to support this round of funding, which will create new affordable homes and strengthen communities across Boston,” said Catherine Hardaway, Chair, Neighborhood Housing Trust. “By leveraging Linkage resources, we are able to invest in developments that expand access to housing and support residents at a range of income levels. These projects reflect the kind of thoughtful, community-centered growth that is essential to Boston’s future.”

“The Community Preservation Act continues to be a vital tool for expanding affordable housing in Boston,” said Felicia Jacques, Chair, Community Preservation Committee. “These investments reflect our commitment to directing resources toward projects that effectively meet urgent community needs, support long-term affordability, and help residents remain in the neighborhoods they call home. We are proud to partner in advancing developments that will have a lasting impact across the city.”

“This funding will help connect residents to stable, affordable homes at a time when that stability is more important than ever,” said Kenzie Bok, Administrator, Boston Housing Authority. “Through our rental assistance programs, we are able to ensure that many of these new homes are truly accessible to households with the lowest incomes, including families and individuals transitioning out of homelessness. This partnership strengthens our shared work to make Boston a city where everyone has a place to live with dignity.”

Downtown

25 West Street, developed by Bridge Over Troubled Waters with the Planning Office for Urban Affairs as development consultant, will transform a vacant five-story historic commercial building into a new residential and supportive services facility for youth. This adaptive reuse project will create 63 emergency, transitional, and permanent supportive units for homeless and at-risk youth. 25 permanent supportive units will be funded by the City of Boston. The facility will also feature administrative office space, and on-site services including a Welcome Center and supportive services in a location steps from public transit and easily accessible to downtown.

West End

151 Cambridge Street, will replace the existing West End Library with a new mixed-use development that combines a modern two-story public library with 119 affordable rental homes and commercial space. Developed by POAH and Caste Capital, the project will deliver housing for families and individuals earning low to moderate incomes. Located in a transit-rich, high-opportunity neighborhood, the development will expand access to affordable housing while creating a vibrant community resource in Beacon Hill and the surrounding West End.

Roslindale

4259–4267 Washington Street, developed by BBH Community Development LLC, a development entity of B’nai B’rith Housing New England, will create 41 affordable rental homes for older adults (55+) and seniors. Located in the heart of Roslindale Square, the six-story mixed-use building will include on-site resident services, a fitness center, community space, and a rooftop deck. The project will also include ground-floor commercial space and bike parking. This will be one of the first developments permitted under the City’s new Squares + Streets zoning, advancing transit-oriented, age-friendly housing while meeting the City’s net-zero emissions building standards.

1198 Centre Street, developed by Hebrew SeniorLife, will create 78 deeply affordable rental homes for older adults, including homes set aside for seniors experiencing homelessness. Located adjacent to the Arnold Arboretum, this six-story building will include extensive on-site services such as wellness programming, care coordination, and supportive housing services designed to help seniors live independently. The project will transform a parking lot into a sustainable, service-enriched housing community, and expand access to affordable senior housing in a neighborhood with limited income-restricted units.

Jamaica Plain

The Rogerson–Beaufort project, led by Rogerson Communities, includes the creation of 41 new affordable senior and 66 new assisted living memory care units to replace existing memory care services on their campus along the Jamaicaway. This six story building will be located opposite Jamaica Pond, part of Boston’s Emerald Necklace and has easy access to public transit and neighborhood amenities, while creating a modern, sustainable campus.

294 Hyde Park Avenue, developed by Arx Urban, will create 48 new mixed-income rental homes in a transit-oriented corridor near the Forest Hills MBTA station. The project will replace a deteriorating auto-parts store and warehouse with new housing serving individuals and family households earning low to moderate incomes, including homes set aside for individuals experiencing homelessness. Designed to meet high sustainability standards, including Passive House and zero-emissions requirements, the development will bring new affordable housing to a high-cost neighborhood while improving the surrounding streetscape.

The Nate Smith House, developed by Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Development Corporation, will preserve and modernize 45 deeply affordable rental homes for extremely low-income seniors. The neighborhood surrounding this longtime community asset joined the tenants in strongly advocating for the renovation to address critical building needs, including accessibility upgrades and an elevator replacement. The preservation effort will stabilize the property while enhancing on-site services and maintaining its affordability.

East Boston

2 Shawsheen Road, developed by East Boston Community Development Corporation, will create 35 new affordable family-sized rental homes in Orient Heights, steps from the MBTA station. Built on a former industrial site near Belle Isle Marsh, the four-story Passive House-certified building will reserve more than half of its homes for families earning very low incomes. The project will provide access to supportive services and expand affordable housing in a neighborhood with below-average affordability.

Roxbury

The Doris Bunte Apartments, a Boston Housing Authority public housing community in Egleston Square, will undergo a comprehensive preservation and modernization effort to protect 163 deeply affordable homes for seniors and residents with disabilities. The project will fully renovate apartments and common areas, improve accessibility, upgrade elevators and life-safety systems, and replace outdated gas systems with all-electric heating and cooling. Outdoor spaces will be reimagined with gardens and seating areas, supporting resident health and connection, while ensuring that all homes remain permanently affordable and under public control so residents can continue to age safely in place.

Drexel Village, developed by the Planning Office for Urban Affairs and JGE Development. Phase I will create 139 affordable rental homes as part of a larger mixed-use, mixed-income campus on a City-owned site near Ruggles Station. The project will include multiple buildings with larger, family-sized homes, community and retail space, and landscaped open areas designed to serve both residents and the surrounding neighborhood. Located in a transit-rich area, the development will expand access to affordable housing while supporting economic activity and creating new community space in Roxbury.

Charlestown

The Austin Street development, led by Trinity Financial, Inc., will create 123 affordable rental homes, including 13 homeless set-asides, on a City-owned site adjacent to the MBTA’s Community College Station. The first phase of redevelopment will deliver a seven-story, transit-oriented building with a high share of family-sized apartments, along with resident amenities including a fitness room, bike facilities, and shared community space. Designed to meet Passive House performance standards, the project will transform an underutilized parking area into energy-efficient housing that improves pedestrian connections and expands affordable housing access in a transit-rich neighborhood.

Dorchester

Hollins Park, developed by VietAID, will transform a vacant residential property into 33 new affordable rental homes for families and individuals. This 100 percent affordable development will serve households earning very low to moderate incomes and will include homeless set-asides and deeply affordable units supported by rental subsidies. Featuring a high share of family-sized apartments, the project will replace an underutilized site with new housing that reflects community input, improves the streetscape, and helps address displacement pressures in the Bowdoin-Geneva neighborhood.

Mission Hill

145–157 St. Alphonsus Street, developed by Mission Hill Neighborhood Housing Services, will preserve and convert seven existing townhouse-style units into permanently affordable rental homes for extremely low-income families. Located adjacent to the Kevin W. Fitzgerald Park Arboretum, the project will remove the property from the speculative student housing market and fully renovate and energy retrofit the property. This project will help counter displacement pressures in a neighborhood where rents have risen sharply given high demand, and represents a rare opportunity to recapture market-rate housing for families currently at risk of being priced out.

Proposals were evaluated through a competitive process led by the Mayor’s Office of Housing, the Neighborhood Housing Trust, and the Community Preservation Committee following a Request for Proposals issued in summer 2025. Projects were assessed based on financial feasibility, development team capacity, design quality, community support, and alignment with City housing priorities.

Under Mayor Michelle Wu’s leadership, Boston has made historic progress toward creating and preserving homes that residents can afford. Since the start of her first term, the City has produced or begun construction on more than 18,000 new homes, including thousands of income-restricted units, and has launched new policies to make it easier, faster, and less expensive to build housing across every neighborhood. Mayor Wu has directed record levels of investment to prevent displacement, expand affordable homeownership, and support renters and homeowners who face housing instability.

The Mayor’s focus on climate and health has also made Boston a national leader in green and energy-efficient housing. Together, these efforts are helping to make Boston a city where every resident can have a safe, stable, and affordable home, and where communities can grow stronger for generations to come.

The Boston Housing Authority (BHA) is a public agency that provides subsidized housing to low and moderate-income individuals and families. In addition to conventional public housing communities throughout Boston, BHA offers rental assistance programs. BHA receives federal and state funding to provide housing programs to individuals and families. BHA’s mission is to provide stable, quality affordable housing for low and moderate-income persons; to deliver these services with integrity and mutual accountability, and to create living environments that serve as catalysts for the transformation from dependency to economic self-sufficiency.

The City of Boston’s Planning Department shapes growth that serves Boston’s residents and centers their needs. Our mission is to address our City’s greatest challenges: resilience, affordability, and equity, and to take real estate actions and prioritize planning, development, and urban design solutions that further these priorities. We seek to build trust with communities through transparent processes that embrace predictable growth and shape a more inclusive city for all.

The NHT Fund supports homeownership, rental, cooperative, transitional, and permanent housing developments. The fund provides financing for projects serving households earning at or below 50% AMI and gives preference to populations that face barriers in securing housing, including seniors and people with disabilities. Funding is awarded as gap financing, and each applicant may receive no more than 1,000,000 per project. Priority is given to projects serving the greatest number of low-income households. The program also has a preference for projects that are near transit, and include family-sized units with two or more bedrooms. Boston’s Neighborhood Housing Trust Fund is funded through a commercial project linkage payment fee system.

After Boston voters adopted the CPA in November 2016, the City created a Community Preservation Fund. This fund is capitalized primarily by a one percent property tax-based surcharge on residential and business property tax bills that began in July 2017. The City uses this revenue to fund initiatives consistent with statewide CPA guidelines: income-restricted housing, historic preservation, open space, and public recreation. The funding of any project requires a recommendation from the Community Preservation Committee and appropriation by the City. For more information, please visit the Community Preservation webpage.