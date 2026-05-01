DCR advises the public on fire safety as camping season kicks off 

As camping season gets underway across the state park system, the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) is urging residents and visitors to take precautions to prevent wildfires, as new data shows a continuing trend of longer periods of time each year when fires are likely to occur. DCR’s 2025 wildfire data also shows wildfire activity has returned to more typical levels following unusually high numbers of wildfires in late 2024.

“As more people head outdoors this time of year, it’s important to understand that the risk of wildfires in Massachusetts is increasing and we’re having longer fire seasons than in the past,” said DCR Commissioner Nicole LaChapelle. “The vast majority of these fires are caused by human activity — and it’s on all of us to help prevent them. By taking simple steps, we can protect our parks, forests and communities from damage.”

In 2025, Massachusetts experienced 1,161 wildfires burning a total 925 acres. Those numbers are down from 2024, when 1,300 fires burned 4,623 acres – a spike driven by an extended drought, dry soils and dry windy conditions. Late in 2024, several factors made fires more likely, including multi-day wind events, low humidity, and fallen leaves that added more fuel for fires.

Despite the year-over-year decline in wildfires, the data continues to show a broader trend of fires occurring earlier in the year, extending Massachusetts’ wildfire season. In the past decade, Massachusetts has continued to see consistent fire activity in earlier months of the year, when winter snowpack has historically helped reduce the chance of fires. Shorter winters with less snow have allowed for dryer conditions, which have contributed to longer windows of wildfire risk across the state.

“Since nearly all of the wildfires we are experiencing are caused by some form of human behavior, we can have a good chance of bringing our numbers down through educating the public,” said Chief Fire Warden Dave Celino. “We want the public to understand that wildfires indeed happen in Massachusetts and that humans are the main cause. If we all take responsibility, we can prevent a lot of damage and potential injury.”

Less than 11 percent of last year’s wildfires were due to natural or undetermined causes. More than 89 percent were caused by human activity, the vast majority of which were accidental. Improper brush burning, open burns, illegal debris burning and failure to fully extinguish fires are among the most common causes of accidental wildfires.

Below are tips for preventing some of the most common causes of wildfires:

​•​Always fully extinguish a fire by pouring water on the site and stirring the burned materials until there is no sound of hissing and they feel cool to the touch.

​•​Clear fallen leaves, dry grass or any other flammable vegetation or material within a radius of at least 10 feet of the fire prior to lighting it.

​•​Avoid lighting fires during stretches of dry weather, or on particularly windy days.

​•​During burning season, obtain a permit from your local fire department.

​•​Have extinguishing materials on hand at all times, including water, shovels and rakes.

​•​Burn one small pile of material at a time and add to it slowly.

​•​When using a charcoal grill, properly dispose of coals using a metal container with a lid once they have fully cooled. Do not dispose of coals outside.

​•​When using a propane grill, check tanks for leaks months ahead of use.

​•​All grills should be positioned away from structures and deck railings, and out from under building eaves or overhanging branches.

To reduce the risk of fire damage to your house, homeowners are recommended to:

​•​Regularly clear leaves and pine needles from roofs and gutters.

​•​Clear leaves from under decks and stairs, as well as within a 5-foot radius of all structures.

​•​Maintain lawns and native grasses to a height no higher than four inches.

Additional guidance for fire safety, as well as a list of requirements enforced by the state’s open burn law, can be found online.

The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) oversees nearly half a million acres of land, making up one of the largest and most diverse state park systems in the country. Our work focuses on nurturing the vital connection between people and the environment by protecting, promoting, and enhancing our common wealth of natural, cultural, and recreational resources for the well-being of all. DCR infrastructure connects people to and through the beautiful landscapes and accessible recreational facilities we care for – strengthening our communities and driving our economy. Our staff strive to build a healthier, more resilient Massachusetts where all residents and visitors can relax, reflect, and feel a sense of belonging in our open spaces and public lands. To learn more about DCR, our facilities, and our programs, please visit www.mass.gov/dcr or contact us at [email protected].