Garden safety for pets 

City dwellers without outdoor space may think they don’t have to worry about plants that might harm their dogs. However, most of us walk our dogs past front yard gardens, in parks, and take them on hikes in the woods where dangers may be right before our eyes and their mouths.

We bring flowers and houseplants into our home and receive the same as gifts. We may not give much thought to where we place them or whether our cat or dog might eat them.

Avoiding Poisons

As with so many dangers, plants are only harmful to your companion animals if those dogs and cats ingest them. Often, it takes a large amount to do any damage. Melissa Marshall, DVM, a critical care veterinarian, offered this reassurance in a magazine interview, “Most poisonous plants are distasteful. Most of the time, an animal will take one bite and spit it out.”

Knowing your pal’s habits and being watchful is as important as knowing which plants are most harmful. Some will only cause mild GI upset, while others can be dangerous even in small amounts. For example, if you have cats, lilies are a real danger and should be kept totally out of your cat’s reach or not brought into your home at all.

The ASPCA lists the most common plants that are dangerous to pets as: Lilies, Marijuana, Sago Palm, Tulip/Narcissus bulbs, Azalea/Rhododendron, Oleander, Castor Bean, Cyclamen, Kalanchoe, Yew, Amaryllis, Autumn Crocus, Chrysanthemum, English Ivy, Pothos, and Schefflera.

Note the inclusion of marijuana. Veterinary emergency rooms and pet poison control centers have seen an uptick in pets poisoned by marijuana since laws against the drug were relaxed. Vets who treat these cases urge pet owners to be candid about whether their cat or dog may have ingested this substance so that proper treatment can begin quickly.

Pesticides, herbicides, weed killers, antifungals, and other garden chemicals are also pet dangers in a garden. For those, read the “Material Safety Data Sheets” available with each and decide what you find safe to use around your pets. Use care in storing these products in a pet-proof manner.

A Verbal Stop

One of the first commands you should teach any dog is “Leave it.” It’s useful when your pup is showing interest in the lilies popping through a fence under his nose. It’s also useful when your chowhound is pulling you towards food litter in the park. Or, when a little nose is sniffing out your sandwich on the coffee table.

We’ve heard pet guardians who extend the command to an aggressive dog, telling it to “leave it” when another dog approaches. It’s great when a single command works in many situations. With cats, removing temptation is the only thing that really works.

Have This Number Ready

The ASPCA maintains a list of toxic and non-toxic plants, and they operate a 24-hour emergency poison hotline at 1-888-426-4435. Reminders if you use this service are to have the container for any product you think might have been eaten and a credit card ready, because there is a consulting fee. The center is staffed by veterinarians and has assisted with five million cases since the service began nearly five decades ago. We keep this number on our cell phones.

The good news is that, while dangerous, plants and lawn-and-garden products ranked 9th among the top 10 poison-related calls the referral service handled last year. The number one problem was human medications!