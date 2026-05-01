NABB’s  annual Alley Rally set to return May 2 

Residents and students across Back Bay will come together for the annual Alley Rally, organized by the Neighborhood Association of the Back Bay (NABB), on the morning of Saturday, May 2.

“The Alley Rally is grassroots civic engagement at its best—bringing neighbors and students together to take pride in where they live, make a visible impact, and strengthen community connections across Back Bay,” said event chair, Ali Foley.

Volunteers meet at 8:30 a.m. at Clarendon Street Playground, located at the corner of Clarendon Street and Commonwealth Avenue, where coffee and doughnuts will be served.

Check in for the event follows at 9 a.m., and after hearing welcome remarks, volunteers then head off to clean their block with tools provided by the City of Boston.

Volunteers are then to return their tools to the playground at 11 a.m., after which they’re invited to stay and enjoy refreshments and live music with their neighbors.

This event, which dates back to the 1970s, continues to grow each year, with nearly 90 volunteers participating last spring to clean close to 27 residential blocks and public alleys throughout the Back Bay.

Interested volunteers can register for the event online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nabb-alley-rally-love-your-block-tickets-1986857254533