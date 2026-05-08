Beacon Hill Art Walk returns June 7 

One of Boston’s most unique celebrations of the arts returns June 7, when the Beacon Hill Art Walk takes over the quiet streets and alleys of the beautiful, cobblestoned neighborhood. The one-of-a-kind Boston tradition serves as an unofficial start to the summer for many artists in and around Boston as Beacon Hill transforms into a fantastical art gallery where walls and gardens are adorned with beautiful creations. Visitors can find the perfect piece to add to their home, while musicians will be roaming throughout the neighborhood in various gardens, creating an enchanting atmosphere. There is no cost to attend the Art Walk, which runs from noon to 6:00 PM, rain or shine.

Created in 1990, the Beacon Hill Art Walk takes place in the nooks and crannies of Beacon Hill’s North Slope as residents open up their private gardens, alleyways, and courtyards and allow artists to display and sell their artwork. It is a chance for visitors to tour the private spaces of Beacon Hill while viewing original, handmade artwork. Thousands of people attend each year. The popular event in a festive atmosphere includes volunteer musicians playing in various gardens throughout the day. Around 50 artists participate, with a variety of styles, media, and subject matter. Visitors enjoy a unique atmosphere boasting bursts of colors against the background sound of live classical and folk music playing in various gardens throughout the day.

“After a long and snowy winter, we are all ready to welcome in the summer months with some beautiful art in a tranquil setting,” said Jen Matson, a Beacon Hill Art Walk Organizer. “We can’t wait to welcome everyone back in June and see what our artists have been working on all year.”

Visitors hoping to get the most out of the art walk are encouraged to start at either 135 Charles St. or the corner of Cambridge and West Cedar St.

The Beacon Hill Art Walk will take place on Sunday, June 7, in Beacon Hill’s North Slope