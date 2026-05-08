Boston City Hall Plaza to host prefabricated Adu Showcase May 12–17 

The Housing Innovation Lab at the Mayor’s Office of Housing will stage a fully built Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) on City Hall Plaza from Tuesday, May 12, through Sunday, May 17. The showcase is designed to demonstrate the cost and design predictability of prefabricated construction as a solution for expanding Boston’s housing stock.

Public Event Schedule:

• Daily Public Tours: Tuesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Daily Information Sessions: Tuesday through Sunday at 12 p.m. City staff will lead one-hour workshops on ADU permitting, financing, and design.

• ADU Resource Fair: Saturday, May 16, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. featuring architects, builders, and lenders specializing in ADUs.

The 500-square-foot model on display represents a potential “off-the-shelf” solution for Boston homeowners. By utilizing prefabricated models that meet local building codes, the City hopes to simplify the process for residents to add units to their existing properties.

For more information on the ADU Showcase or to learn about housing resources in the City of Boston, residents are encouraged to visit the exhibit at City Hall Plaza during the event week.