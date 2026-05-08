City kicks off free Summer Fitness Series May 13 at Copley Square Park 

The 2026 Boston Parks Summer Fitness Series, sponsored by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department and the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC), will kick off at Copley Square Park in Back Bay on Wednesday, May 13, at 5:30 p.m., featuring free Bota Fogo Dance Fitness and Yoga plus fun giveaways.

“The free Summer Fitness Series brings residents outside and into our communities, taking care of ourselves and each other throughout the summer season,” said Mayor Michelle Wu in a press release. “We’re grateful to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, the Boston Parks and Recreation Department, and the Boston Public Health Commission for their partnership in opening our parks for neighbors to come together, stay active, and make the most of the season.”

The series offers a wide range of classes, including Yoga, Chair Yoga, HIIT, ZUMBA, Kick It By Eliza, Walking Group, Strength and Balance, Line Dancing, Barre Fusion, and Latin Fusion Dance. The program is tailored to residents’ and participants’ interests, including age-friendly classes for families, older adults, and those new to fitness classes. For more information and a link to the full schedule, visit boston.gov/fitness.

“Our parks are an incredible resource for Boston residents, especially as warmer weather makes it even more exciting to get outside,” added Cathy Baker-Eclipse, Interim Commissioner of Boston Parks and Recreation. “Through free programming and initiatives like our Summer Fitness Series, people of all ages are invited to come out to the parks, connect with their neighbors, and stay active. These initiatives not only provide opportunities for physical activity but also create welcoming spaces where communities can flourish.”

For up-to-date information, including weather-related cancellations for outdoor fitness classes, visit Boston.gov/Parks, call 617-635-4505 and follow via social channels at @parks.boston.gov on Bluesky and @bostonparksdept on Facebook and Instagram.