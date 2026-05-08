Haley House to host annual block party in South End 

Haley House will be hosting its 21st annual Block Party on Saturday, June 6 from 3-5 p.m. on Montgomery Street in the South End, celebrating the organization’s community, its vibrant neighborhood, and the start of the summer. This year’s celebration will also commemorate Haley House’s 60th anniversary.

The community gathering and fundraising event will provide live music, free food, free beer and wine, interactive games for children, garden tours, as well as a silent auction.

“The Block Party is a great opportunity for neighbors to learn more about our work but to also meet other neighbors who are actively involved in volunteering and supporting our efforts,” Haley House Executive Director Reggie Jean said. “Part of our mission is building community and the Block Party is a perfect example of that in action.”

Entry to the Block Party is free to the public, but guests can reserve their spot and sign up in advance for the auction at haleyhouse.org/blockparty2026.

The Block Party silent auction, which opens up a week prior to the event, will feature a wide variety of exciting items from local businesses, such as gift cards to restaurants Clery’s and Myers + Chang; immersive arts experiences at Clay Lounge, Boston Fiber Company and local theaters like SpeakEasy and Huntington Theater Company; and wellness items like classes at Down Under Yoga South End.

In addition to being a community gathering, the block party is a fundraiser that supports Haley House's mission in the South End and Roxbury. All proceeds from the event will benefit Haley House’s programming, including its soup kitchen, food pantry, urban agriculture at Thornton Street Farm and Mel King School Garden, affordable housing, cooking and nutrition education classes, and workforce training and reentry programming. Attendees will also be able to learn more about the reopening of the beloved Haley House Bakery Cafe in Roxbury’s Nubian Square, slated for late summer 2026.

Founded in 1966, Haley House uses food with purpose and the power of community to break down barriers between people, empower individuals, and strengthen neighborhoods. We believe in radical solutions: solving problems at their root by challenging attitudes that perpetuate suffering and building alternative models.