Russell Bridge receives esteemed ACEC/MA Grand Conceptor Award 

The new William Felton ‘Bill’ Russell Bridge, which links Charlestown to the North End across the Boston Harbor, was recently awarded the ACEC/MA Grand Conceptor Award – the highest honor bestowed upon engineering projects by the American Council of Engineering Companies of Massachusetts.

​The new Russell Bridge, named after Russell, the late Boston Celtic legend, and designed by venerable Beacon Hill bridge architect Miguel Rosales, replaced a century-old truss bridge over the harbor. The structure features wide sidewalks, along with the first cycle tracks on a bridge in Boston. The elegant design of the piers and the overall architecture draw inspiration from the adjacent Zakim Bridge, also designed by Rosales. The bridge offers curved overlooks and open spaces at the center of the navigation span. These zones with outstanding water views feature seating, a trellis, and landscaping/plantings, enhancing the experience for all uses along the waterfront.

​"It is gratifying to be recognized with the top engineering award in Massachusetts. The iconic bridge has profoundly transformed the area. We extend our sincere gratitude to the City of Boston and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation for their unwavering support and visionary leadership in crafting a unique bridge that instills a profound sense of pride within the city and beyond,” said Rosales.

​Since its completion, the bridge has served as a new gateway connecting the historic neighborhoods of the North End and Charlestown. This iconic multimodal bridge exemplifies the successful collaboration between Bridge Designers Miguel Rosales/Rosales+, the Engineer of Record Benesch, and Contractor J. F. White Contracting Co., showcasing outstanding architectural and engineering attributes.