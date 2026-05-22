Annual 1906 Boys and Girls Club  Basketball Tourney a success 

The 5th Annual 1906 Invitational Boys & Girls Clubs Basketball Tournament took place on Saturday, May 16, 2026, at The TRACK at new balance in Brighton, Massachusetts, bringing together approximately 120 young athletes from nine Boys & Girls Clubs across Greater Boston and Lawrence for a memorable day of competition, teamwork, and community engagement.

Hosted by The TRACK at new balance in partnership with NB Development Group, the annual tournament featured a full day of basketball games, championship matchups, performances, and celebrations. Participating clubs included Yawkey/Roxbury, South Boston, Jordan/Chelsea, Blue Hill, Charlestown, Dorchester, Orchard Gardens, West End House, and Lawrence.

The event began with a spirited performance by Celtics mascot Lucky and the Flight Crew, followed by welcome remarks from Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. Athletes competed throughout the day before concluding with championship games and an awards ceremony honoring the participants and teams.

New Balance donated sneakers to all participating athletes, reinforcing the company’s longstanding commitment to supporting local youth organizations and the communities where its associates live and work.

Overall, the tournament was a great day of community engagement, bringing together young athletes, families, coaches, and supporters to celebrate sportsmanship, connection, and opportunity.