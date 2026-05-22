Enjoy the weekend — safely 

Memorial Day weekend marks the traditional start of the summer season, bringing with it the anticipation of sunshine and warmth and of time spent with family and friends.

But while we contemplate all of the good things that will occur in the lives of ourselves and our loved ones over the next three months, let’s also make sure that we realize how quickly all of that can dissolve in the blink of an eye if we make wrong choices — if we drink and drive a car or boat, if we abuse drugs, or if we use fireworks or other dangerous materials.

It is inevitable that the TV and newspapers will inform us of the hundreds of tragedies that will occur this holiday weekend because of poor choices made by our fellow Americans — and it is up to each of us to ensure that we do not become just another sad statistic.

We wish all of our readers a happy, and safe, Memorial Day weekend.