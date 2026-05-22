Save the Harbor/Save the Bay commemorates 40 years of  making an impact on Boston Harbor at annual fundraising gala 

Save the Harbor/Save the Bay Recognizes Raquel Halsey & Janelle Pocowatchit of The North American Indian Center of Boston and more as this year’s Harbor Heroes

On April 30, Save the Harbor/Save the Bay celebrated its 40th anniversary by welcoming 400 community and civic leaders at The Grand Boston at its annual fundraiser gala, Destination Boston Harbor.

To mark this milestone, the organization honored its founders and former leaders for sparking the Boston Harbor Cleanup movement. Co-founders William Golden, Esq. and Beth Nicholson accepted their Historic Hero awards, along with the family of co-founders Ian Menzies and Judge Paul Garrity.

Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll welcomed the crowd and kicked off the reception. “This amazing work by Save the Harbor/Save the Bay only happens when we have committed people to this idea that none of us are as smart as all of us,” Driscoll said. “Through connectivity and togetherness, we can ensure that this amazing waterfront is going to be available for the next generation the same way it was for us now.”

“The Boston Harbor Cleanup was a dream achieved by the collective efforts of driven individuals who wanted to see clean beaches and water for all to enjoy,” said co-founder Golden, who is currently the Senior Managing Consultant in the Resilient Risk Solutions Division of the Civil Structural Group at ESi. “I am encouraged by the energy of those who came tonight to support this dream 40 years later. Along with the dedicated Save the Harbor/Save the Bay staff, they are stewards of the Harbor that everyday maintain this precious legacy for generations to come.”

As Quincy City Solicitor, Golden initiated the Boston Harbor Cleanup through his landmark lawsuit that demanded action on the sewage pollution in the harbor. The case was heard by Garrity, and together they compelled the state to create the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority. Leaders were held accountable to confront the Harbor’s pollution by Managing Editor at The Boston Globe, Menzies, who kept the public informed and encouraged public dialogue. Meanwhile, Nicholson represented community voice and brought her belief as a mother that her children, and all children, deserved clean water, safe beaches, and a harbor the region could be proud of.

Former leaders Patricia Foley and Bruce Berman were also recognized as Historic Heroes for their efforts in continuing this foundational work for 30 years. Together, they led the organization to become the trusted regional voice for clean water, public beaches, and equitable access to Boston Harbor.

Save the Harbor also celebrated certain individuals and/or organizations who have made a significant impact on the harbor. This year’s Harbor Heroes are:

​•​The Metropolitan Beaches Commission (MBC)

​•​The Honorable Michael J. Rodrigues, Chair, Senate Committee on Ways & Means

​•​Kristan McLaughlin, Director of Asset Management, Pembroke Real Estate

​•​Raquel Halsey & Janelle Pocowatchit, Executive Director & Arts and Wellness Coordinator, The North American Indian Center of Boston

​•​Ari Alarcón Flynn, Senior Harbor Educator, Save the Harbor/Save the Bay

​“Twenty years ago, I started as a staffer for the Commission, and I fell in love with the work that they do there, not only for each individual district, but for the entire Commonwealth,” said MBC Co-chair Sen. Brendan Crighton. “The investments we made in maintenance and safety, and access through the Better Beaches program, truly benefit the entire Commonwealth."

“In 20 years of doing this work, this has been one of the most effective aspects of government that I have ever had the privilege of working with,” said MBC Commissioner Rep. Joan Meschino. “That is because of each person who has either served on our Commission or testified at one of our hearings to share why they love their beaches and why they are worthy of their support. This is representative government. It is this collective action that has uplifted our beaches amazing regional assets worthy of investment.”

“I live on Buzzard’s Bay, and we are facing some of the same challenges that Boston Harbor has faced over the last 40 years,” Sen. Rodrigues shared. “Rest assured that we're going to continue at the state level to get the help and resources that you all need to keep up your great work.”

“Tonight is a celebration of the people in this room who have made and continue to make this work possible, all our partners, sponsors, founders, leaders, staff and volunteers – past and present,” said Chris Mancini, Executive Director of Save the Harbor. “It’s also a chance to reflect on how far you can go with an ambitious vision, collaboration, and the will to take big swing after big swing to try and do something that many will say cannot be done.”

​Four-hundred attendees from Save the Harbor/Save the Bay’s community raised their glasses to toast to the awardees and to 40 years of a clean, safe, and accessible Boston Harbor. A confetti blast and dancing concluded the memorable night.

​The gala raised funds through generous donations from its sponsors and individual donors and an exciting silent auction. The money raised will go to Save the Harbor’s summer programming that brings thousands of community members to the harbor through free cruises, fishing trips, educational programming, or beach events. To learn more about Save the Harbor’s free programming, go to savetheharbor.org.

​The event was made possible through the generous support of Champion Sponsors Barr Foundation, Bay State Cruise Company, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, BXP (Boston Properties), The Coca-Cola Company, Department of Conservation and Recreation, JetBlue, Liberty Mutual Insurance, Massachusetts Bay Lines, Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, National Grid, and New England Revolution, along with over 100 additional corporate, foundation and individual donors.

​Save the Harbor/Save the Bay is the region’s leading voice for clean water and continued public investment in Boston Harbor, the region’s public beaches, and the Boston Harbor Islands. Since 1986, our mission has been to restore and protect Boston Harbor, Massachusetts Bay, and the marine environment, and share them with the public for everyone to enjoy.

​Save the Harbor is committed to making Boston Harbor, the Islands, our beaches, and our programs inclusive, equitable, diverse, and accessible to everyone and anyone. We provide free programs, events and create opportunities for people to experience Boston Harbor and our spectacular urban natural resources first-hand, with an emphasis on breaking down barriers of race, language, income and ability