Suffolk University and BHCC announce  Joint Admissions and Transfer Partnership Agreement 

Suffolk University and Bunker Hill Community College (BHCC) have announced a Joint Admission and Transfer Partnership Program that will benefit students wishing to complete four-year university degrees.

The Suffolk-BHCC partnership builds upon the longstanding commitment of both schools to expand access to higher education, serve the Greater Boston community, and improve outcomes for transfer students. It expands pathways to a Suffolk four-year degree while streamlining the process for qualifying students, who will be admitted to both institutions. Coursework completed at Bunker Hill will count toward a Suffolk degree and enrollees are encouraged to make use of support and services from both institutions, including:

​•​access to special advising, fee waivers, and scholarship opportunities

​•​a Career Summer Stipend ($3,500 for a non-paid summer internship or research opportunity)

​•​a dedicated Suffolk transfer admissions team member to facilitate a smooth transition

​•​access to Suffolk resources, including campus Wi-Fi and on-campus student events.

​•​qualified and accepted BHCC students who complete transferable community college coursework will receive guaranteed Suffolk admission

Suffolk President Marisa J. Kelly said the program was an exciting opportunity for both institutions to elevate professional and economic mobility opportunities for students across the region.

“Suffolk University’s mission is centered on the transformative power of education, and we have always been firmly committed to eliminating roadblocks that stand in the way of educational opportunity,” she said. “Suffolk is proud to collaborate with Bunker Hill Community College on a program that removes barriers for their graduates from advancing their education and brings them into our vital and diverse downtown campus. We are excited to make a difference in the lives of the next generation of students, while strengthening the city that is our home.”

Bunker Hill Community College President Pam Y. Eddinger says that by streamlining transfer pathways and strengthening student support, this agreement helps ensure that more students can pursue their educational aspirations with confidence and clarity.

“This partnership reflects our shared belief that higher education should be accessible, connected, and transformative,” she said. “By creating a stronger transfer pathway to Suffolk University, we are opening doors for students to continue their educational journeys and contribute their talents to Boston’s future and beyond.”

Suffolk University, located in historic downtown Boston, provides students with experiential and transformational learning opportunities that begin in the center of Boston, reach across the globe, and lead to extraordinary outcomes for graduates. The University is driven by the power of education, inclusion, and engagement to change lives and positively impact communities. Suffolk University offers a wide range of undergraduate and graduate programs in its College of Arts & Sciences, Sawyer Business School, and Law School.

With more than 50 years of academic excellence, Bunker Hill Community College is one of Massachusetts' largest community colleges, serving approximately 16,000 students annually. With campuses in Charlestown and Chelsea, BHCC offers a broad range of educational opportunities throughout Greater Boston. BHCC fosters a welcoming and supportive learning environment for students by offering associate degrees and certificates, early college and dual enrollment, community education, corporate training, and industry-specific programs.