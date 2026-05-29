Berklee graduate Jillian Ann will release her new album on May 29 

Jillian Ann Barrows, a graduate of the prestigious Berklee College of Music in the Back Bay, will release her new full-length album, “When All is Said and Done,” on May 29.

The album consists of ten songs and was three years in the making. Barrows, (whose stage name is Jillian Ann) began recording the album in Los Angeles following her graduation from Berklee.

“Just by chance, I met a Berklee alumnus (Apostolos Papapostolou) in LA, and he was my producer,” said Ann. “I recorded at his studio in North Hollywood.”

The attractive 31-year-old singer and songwriter said the significance of the album’s title stems from the lyrics of a song.

“There’s a song on the album called, “Runaway Boy,” and in that song, I sing that line,” related Ann. “It’s sort of like the closing chapter. All these songs are written over a 10-year period -10 songs over 10 years. It was all written and recorded in LA, so now that I don’t live out there anymore, when all is said and done, it’s the culmination of everything that’s happened over the years.”

In most instances an artist will release a single before the release of an album, but Ann chose a different route.

“My producer and I decided we didn’t want to put out any singles, because I feel that every song has its own individuality, its own uniqueness,” said Ann. “And I want all the songs to stand on their own.”

Ann said her musical style is “indie, pop rock and singer/songwriter genre.”

She draws her influence from singer/songwriters from the 1970s. “Carly Simon is my greatest inspiration,” related Ann. “I grew up listening to her. Kate Bush is another favorite artist of mine. Stevie Nicks, Linda Ron-stadt, and Joni Mitchell are great influences as well as the singers from the rock band, Heart, Ann Wilson and Nancy Wilson.”

Degrees from

Suffolk and Berklee

Interestingly, Ann initially graduated from Suffolk University with a degree in Music Journalism. She audi-tioned for Berklee and was admitted to the college in 2017.

“The first song I ever wrote was “Julian,” and Berklee liked it so much, that I got into the school with that song,” said Ann proudly.

After writing articles for the Suffolk Journal, the university newspaper, Ann continued that path, publishing reviews of artists at Berklee.

At Berklee, Ann majored in Songwriting and took jazz theory classes. “So, I learned how to compose songs, score music, and arrange for songwriters,” said Ann.

She performed in musical shows at the Modern Theatre at Suffolk University and was a weekly performer at Potbelly Sandwich Shop in Boston.

“My biggest show to-date was at the Hard Rock Café,” said Ann, who has also taken the stage at Middle East Club in Cambridge and at the Revere Fall Festival the past two years.

Following her studies at Berklee, she performed at major venues in Los Angeles such as The Mint and The Hotel Café.

An early introduction

to the piano and singing

Ann grew up in Medford and graduated from Austin Preparatory School in Reading, where she was a stand-out athlete, participating in varsity softball and basketball.

Ann’s introduction to music came at a young age.

“Ever since I was little, I was listening to music,” said Ann. “My parents played music in my house. My grandmother was also a piano player who played by ear. I learned how to play piano by ear as well. I taught myself to play piano, and I would always be singing in school, choirs – any kind of musical activity.”

Dedication of her album

In a tribute to the tremendous support that she has received from her family, Ann is dedicating her album to her father, Thomas Barrows, who passed away in December, 2025, her late grandmother, Anna May Riminis-cenza, and her high school music teacher, Stephen Williams.

“This album is dedicated to their memories, because they had a big influence on me,” said Ann reverentially. “My grandmother, my father, and my music teacher all encouraged me to keep doing my music, and they were always my biggest supporters. They were very important to me, and the reason why this album was made.”

Ann also credited the valuable support and encouragement of her mother, Virginia Barrows, throughout her academic and music career.

Upcoming performance

Boston music fans will have the opportunity to watch Ann perform live on Saturday, June 27 at The City Winery, Boston.

“I’m very excited about that – it’s going to be a big show,” said Ann. “Tickets go on sale this Friday at 11 a.m. I’m hoping to fill the room.”

(Jillian Ann’s music can be found on jillianannmusic.com).