CapeFLYER train between Boston and Cape Cod﻿ ﻿resumes for the summer 

The MBTA and Keolis Commuter Services (Keolis), the T’s operations and maintenance partner for Commuter Rail, have announced that the popular CapeFLYER train service between Boston and Hyannis has resumed for the season. Roundtrip trains will operate Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays between Memorial Day and Labor Day along with expanded holiday service. Regular service will operate on Friday, June 19, during the World Cup match at Boston Stadium.

The CapeFLYER is a unique partnership between Keolis, the Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority (CCRTA), the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), and the MBTA to improve access to Cape Cod for residents and visitors.

“The return of the CapeFLYER is a great reminder that public transportation supports not only commuters, but those traveling to summer events, recreational activities, and warm weather fun with family and friends each season, and we hope even more passengers enjoy the service this season,” said Interim Secretary of Transportation and MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “The Healey-Driscoll Administration continues to be committed to enhancing transportation options across the Commonwealth that drive economic growth and improve quality of life like the CapeFLYER. MassDOT and the MBTA are proud to partner with Keolis and CCRA on providing this service to the Cape and islands every year, and we encourage the public to sit back and relax on these special Commuter Rail trips to the Cape.”

“The Commuter Rail isn’t just for traveling to and from work during the week,” said Keolis CEO and General Manager John Killeen. “Over 10,000 CapeFLYER tickets were sold in 2025, which shows just how many people are choosing the train for leisure travel. Keolis is proud to partner again with MassDOT, the MBTA, and CCRTA to offer this popular service.”

“We are thrilled to welcome the CapeFLYER back for its 13th season following a 9% increase in ridership last year,” said John Kennedy, CCRTA Administrator. “The continued growth shows just how much riders enjoy the convenience and experience of traveling to Cape Cod by train. From the popular bike car to the café car offering food and adult beverages, the CapeFLYER has become part of the Cape Cod summer experience and a fun, relaxing way to avoid bridge traffic and start your vacation the moment you step onboard. We look forward to welcoming both returning and first time riders for another exciting season.”

CapeFLYER service begins at Boston’s South Station and stops in Braintree, Brockton, Lakeville, Wareham, Buzzards Bay, and Bourne, ending in Hyannis. A round-trip ticket from South Station to Hyannis is $40, and children 11 and under ride free with a fare-paying adult.

Dogs and bikes are also welcome on board. The bicycle car will again be part of the train set with racks for bicycles and a tool kit for passengers to use to give their bikes a tune up during the ride. The train will also feature a café car.

Tickets are available now on the mTicket app and are also available for purchase at South Station.

To view schedules and additional fares visit capeflyer.com. Upon arrival at Hyannis, the CCRTA helps connect passengers to ferries and buses for further transit solutions around the Cape. To learn more about these options, visit CapeCodRTA.org.

For more information, visit MBTA.com or connect with the T on X @MBTA, Facebook /TheMBTA, Instagram @theMBTA, Threads @thembta, or TikTok @thembta.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) opened America’s first subway tunnel in 1897, pioneering public transportation in the United States. Today, the MBTA is one of the largest public transit systems in the country, operating an extensive network of subway, bus, Commuter Rail, ferry, and paratransit services across 176 cities and towns. The MBTA is undergoing a transformative period, focusing on cultivating a culture of safety and excellence, modernizing infrastructure, and improving reliability and accessibility. Current priorities include accelerating critical infrastructure repairs, expanding accessibility, and reducing emissions. The MBTA is committed to providing dependable, frequent, and accessible service that riders can rely on while supporting the region’s economic vitality. Through initiatives like the unprecedented Track Improvement Program, the Better Bus Program, and the Rail Modernization Plan, the MBTA aims to connect communities and improve riders’ daily experiences and trips. For questions or assistance, riders are encouraged to contact the MBTA Customer Center at 617-222-3200. Members of the press are encouraged to contact [email protected]. For the latest updates on MBTA services, projects, and initiatives, visit MBTA.com or follow @MBTA on social media.