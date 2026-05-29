The Beacon Hill Civic Association holds 104th Annual Meeting

The Beacon Hill Civic Association (BHCA) gathered in acknowledgement of the dedicated members and supporters whose contributions embody the neighborly spirit during its 104th Annual Meeting at the Hampshire House on May 21.

“We gather not just as neighbors, but as stewards of a cherished legacy, a community built on a foundation laid more than a century ago, guided by a heart-felt principle of neighbors helping neighbors,” began Joshua Leffler, Chair. “Through our shared commitment we continue the vital work of serving Beacon Hill and enhancing the quality of life for everyone who treasures this historic district.”

Leffler expressed his gratefulness for the elected officials — such as Representative Jay Livingstone, Councilor Sharon Durkan, and Senator Lydia Edwards, who were in attendance – for their accessibility, commitment to the neighborhood, and advocacy, emphasizing the importance of public safety, especially in response to criminal activity witnessed over this past year under the Frances Appleton Pedestrian Bridge, as well as on Chestnut, Myrtle, and Cambridge Streets.

President Colin Zick recognized that maintaining the vibrant, residential neighborhood of some 9300 residents is a collective effort, noting the BHCA’s focus on zoning, licensing, architecture, traffic, parking, safety, cleanliness, homeless encampments, maintenance of sidewalks and ramps, and community engagement during his year-in-review. Zick also highlighted the 120-units of affordable housing that will be built above the West End Library.

“It’s a changing neighborhood that we try to keep up on to work for the young and the old, renters and owners, drivers and bikers, dog and cat owners. We try to work for everybody,” exclaimed Zick. “We were founded with the goal to protect the historic character; and yet, the historical character changes, and that is one of the challenges that we have. That historic character is reflected in the quality of life.”

Beacon Award Committee Chair Russell Gaudreau and Executive Director Patricia Tully presented Geraldine O’Hagan with the 29th Annual Beacon Award, presented to individuals or groups for their sustained contributions to the community.

O’Hagan immigrated from Ireland to the United States in the 1990s when she began working as a nanny for a Beacon Hill family. Now, the owner of Rugg Road Paper Company and Paws on Charles Street is involved in many community activities, such as the Love Your Block neighborhood clean-up, and as a member of the Beacon Hill Business Association.

“I’m so honored to be here and be recognized,” beamed O’Hagan. “I live and have businesses in Beacon Hill and truly love this place. Thank you for all the support.”

Keynote speaker and Beacon Hill resident of 18-months, Paul W. Catchlove, shared his four ideas of duty, gifts, focus, and habit that he learned during his experiences as a former, professional opera singer, secretary for Pope Benedict at the Vatican when he served as a Catholic priest, and corporate lawyer.

Being neighborly, according to Catchlove, is not about grand gestures, but about ordinary people taking responsibility for the place where they live through small acts. He encouraged listeners to use their gifts for others so that they may compound and grow, and deemed that the one habit that holds everything together is reflection.

“A duty, a gift, a focus, and a habit: these four things hang together,” asserted Catchlove. “Reflecting helps us understand our gifts. Our gifts show us where we can contribute the unique brilliance that each one of us has. Focus determines what we prioritize. Duty is where it gets put into practice.”

Now Catchlove is a global leader in business transformation, leadership development, and organizational change. As senior director with Boston Consulting Group, Catchlove has advised companies around the world in culture, performance, and large-scale change, spending much of his time helping CEOs and leadership teams to think about how they can become better versions of themselves.

“Neighborhoods like Beacon Hill exist because of generations of people having figured out what mattered, have used their talents, and kept showing up,” Catchlove concluded.