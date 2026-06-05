Back Bay Architectural Commission

The Back Bay Architectural Commissionwill hold its next monthly public hearing remotely on Wednesday, June 10, 2026 at 4 p.m.

This hearing will only be held virtually and NOT in person. You can participate in this hearing by going to our Zoom Meeting or calling 646-828-7666 and entering meeting id # 165 287 6946 . You can also submit written comments or questions to [email protected].

Public testimony begins at 4 p.m.

Discussion Topics

Violations Committee – 4 p.m.

VIO.26.1073 173 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE:

Violation: Unapproved removal of tree at front garden.

VIO.26.1074 251 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE:

Violation: Unapproved alteration to rooftop balustrade.

VIO.26.1075 520 BEACON STREET:

Violation: Unapproved replacement of three rear windows.

VIO.26.1015 416 MARLBOROUGH STREET:

Violation: Unapproved lattice wood enclosure and mechanical equipment at Marlborough Street. (CONTINUED FROM 4-8-2026 HEARING)

Design Review – 5:00pm

Ratification of 4-8-2026 and 5-13-2026 public hearing minutes.

APP # 26.0900 BB 308 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE:

Proposed Work: At rear yard remove Ailanthus tree.

APP # 26.0879 BB 226 BEACON STREET:

Proposed Work: Replace and/or repair sixteen windows with historically appropriate wood windows; at front facade reconstruct entry portico with new stoop and steps along with restoration of the rusticated base at the lower level façade, reconstruct the historic street fence and installing new planting; at rear elevation enlarge second story window opening; and at rear terrace replace roof membrane and paving, install outdoor kitchen and lighting, and repair masonry.

APP # 26.0999 BB 169 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE:

Proposed Work: At roof replace existing rubber membrane roofing, remove existing headhouse and erect a penthouse, and install a roof deck.

APP # 26.0960 BB 285 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE:

Proposed Work: At roof install skylight.

APP # 26.0927 BB 291 BEACON STREET:

Proposed Work: At roof replace two chimney pots at existing chimney

APP # 26.0955 BB 234 MARLBOROUGH:

Proposed Work: At roof install deck.

APP # 26.0984 BB 125 BEACON STREET:

Proposed Work: At rear elevation repair existing deck structure and replace railings.

APP # 26.1005 BB 273 BEACON STREET:

Proposed Work: At roof rebuild existing roof decks and install code compliant railings.

APP # 26.0997 BB 199 MARLBOROUGH STREET:

Proposed Work: At roof rebuild three existing roof decks (enlarging footprint of rear facing deck), install safety railing at existing HVAC equipment, and replace roofing, flashing and gutters in-kind.

APP # 26.1011 BB 362 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE:

Proposed Work: At roof install two roof decks.

APP # 26.1012 BB 194 BEACON STREET:

Proposed Work: Repair masonry and replace all windows and doors in-kind; at front facade relandscape garden, restore fence and replace gate, repave walkway, rebuild entry steps, reconfigure sixth-story window units, and add skylights; at rear elevation extend sixth floor roof deck and lower sills at sixth story windows, lower sills at fourth story windows, alter third story window and create balcony at oriel roof, replace garage door and decking at garage roof, and add courtyard connector opening, glazing and landscaping; and at roof replace roofing, reclad penthouse, replace railings and install elevator overrun and access hatch/skylight.

Administrative Review/Approval

APP # 26.0959 BB 260 BEACON STREET: At rear addition replace roof and deck surface.

APP # 26.0996 BB 265 BEACON STREET: At front facade install lock box (previously approved in 2025) and repaint entry steps and curb.

APP # 26.1006 BB 270 BEACON STREET: Replace fourteen windows and four doors in-kind.

APP # 26.0978 BB 111 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE: At front garden remove dead Magnolia tree and plant replacement Magnolia tree.

APP # 26.0995 BB 226 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE: Repair all existing fire escapes.

APP # 26.1025 BB 303 DARTMOUTH STREET: Repair masonry, repair and repaint trim, repair slate roof, and replace rubber membrane roof.

APP # 26.1017 BB 8 GLOUCESTER STREET: Repair all existing fire escapes.

APP # 26.1023 BB 225 MARLBOROUGH STREET: At front facade replace deteriorated section of curb in-kind.

APP # 26.1003 BB 402 MARLBOROUGH STREET: At rear elevation replace three second-story one-over-one wood windows in-kind.

APP # 26.0816 BB 119 NEWBURY STREET: At front facade repaint storefront and entry.

APP # 26.0979 BB 125 NEWBURY STREET: At front facade replace existing wall sign.

APP # 26.0983 BB 160 NEWBURY STREET: At front facade replace existing wall sign.

APP # 26.0981 BB 162 NEWBURY STREET: At front facade restore storefront window.

APP # 26.1001 BB 171 NEWBURY STREET: At roof install exhaust vent.

Projected Adjournment – 7:30pm