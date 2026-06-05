Bay Village Historic District Commission agenda

The Bay Village Historic District Commission will hold its next monthly public hearing virtually on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at 4 p.m.

ATTENTION: This hearing ill only be held virtually and NOT in person. You can participate in this hearing by going to our online meeting or calling +1-646-828-7666 and entering meeting id 165 315 5460. You can also submit written comments or questions to [email protected].

Discussion Topics

RATIFICATION OF 5/12/26 MEETING MINUTES

ADMINISTRATIVE REVIEW/APPROVAL

APP # 26.0989 BV 16 MELROSE STREET: At front, replace windows with new wood windows – matching previously existing grid pattern. APP # 26.0988 BV 20 SHAWMUT STREET: Emergency repair – fully repair all fire escape egresses by replacing deteriorated bolts, repairing damaged steel, securing all structures, removing rust and loose paint, repainting all surfaces.

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