DCR is Growing Wild for pollinators: free native plant kits available 

The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR), Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR), and the Massachusetts Nursery and Landscape Association (MNLA) are currently distributing free native plant materials to help residents create habitats for pollinators across the state. The program kicked off with a launch event on Friday, May 29, at Mahoney’s Garden Center in Winchester.

Now entering its sixth season, the “Growing Wild” campaign provides a simple way for residents to strengthen local biodiversity. Up to 75% of all flowering plants and 35% of the plants that we eat rely on insects like bees and butterflies to move pollen and reproduce. Unfortunately, these vital pollinators are currently facing severe threats from habitat loss, the spread of invasive species, pesticide use, and climate change.

By planting native species, gardeners can provide essential food and shelter for these local insects, as well as birds and small mammals. Because native plants are uniquely adapted to Massachusetts’ specific climate, they can better endure local challenges like droughts or heavy rain. They also require less water and fossil fuels for maintenance, helping to increase stormwater absorption and improve overall air quality.

This season, the program is distributing free pollinator starter kits at 21 participating nurseries and six DCR parks across the state. Each kit contains:

• Two one-gallon native perennial plants

• Native seed packets

• Seed germination kits with native wildflower seeds

• Educational resources on pollinator-friendly gardening

• A Growing Wild Massachusetts sticker

Gardeners of all experience levels are encouraged to participate and can take the extra step of registering their new native plantings on the Massachusetts Pollinator Map to join a statewide network of eco-friendly landscapes.

Kits are available while supplies last at the following upcoming DCR park events:

• Middlesex Fells Reservation (Flynn Rink), Medford: Saturday, June 6, 2026, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

• Lawrence Heritage State Park (Riverfront Park), Lawrence: Sunday, June 7, 2026, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

• Waquoit Bay, East Falmouth: Saturday, June 13, 2026, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

• Blackstone River Greenway (Worcester Visitor Center), Worcester: Sunday, June 14, 2026, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

• Holyoke Heritage State Park, Holyoke: Saturday, June 20, 2026, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

• Clarksburg State Park, Clarksburg: Sunday, June 21, 2026, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

A full list of participating nursery locations is available on the DCR website.