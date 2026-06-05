Emerson’s UnCommon Corner 2026 season officially kicks-off on Boston Common 

Emerson's UnCommon Corner presented by PNC Bank has officially kicked off its 2026 season on Boston Common. The outdoor venue and beer garden is a partnership between Emerson College, the Office of Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department offering food, drinks and free public entertainment at the corner of Tremont and Boylston Streets.

“Emerson College is proud to welcome the Boston community back to the UnCommon Corner for another season of live entertainment, connection, and creativity on Boston Common,” said Emerson President Jay Bernhardt. “This partnership showcases what Emerson and the City of Boston can accomplish together, creating a shared public space where arts and culture thrive for everyone to enjoy.”

The venue includes the UnCommon Stage, the Harpoon Beer Garden and a menu by El Jefe’s Taqueria, bringing free live performances, local businesses, and vibrant energy to the country’s oldest public park.

“We’re thrilled to welcome back the UnCommon Corner performance venue and beer garden to one of Boston’s most beloved public spaces,” said Brian Swett, Chief of Environment, Energy and Open Space for the City of Boston. “For a fourth summer, the City is proud to partner with Emerson College as well as Harpoon Brewery and El Jefe’s to activate this corner of Boston Common, creating a vibrant gathering space that brings energy, entertainment, and community to Downtown Boston throughout the season.”

The 5,000 square foot performance space features entertainment and dynamic programming ranging from live music performances and WERS 88.9 FM broadcasts to family-friendly activities, children’s programming, and summer Salsa nights.

“The UnCommon Corner brings a steady stream of arts, culture, and community programming to one of the most visible parts of Boston,” said Jon Bernstein, PNC regional president for New England. “It is designed to be for everyone, including families, which aligns with PNC’s long-standing philanthropic focus on early childhood. As Boston approaches its 250th anniversary, we are proud to support spaces that help keep the city active and welcoming.”

The UnCommon Corner is open to all ages seven days a week, weather permitting. Entertainment and performance details, operating hours, and menus can be found via the Emerson College UnCommon Corner website.