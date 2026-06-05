Open Newbury makes its return  Sunday, July 10 

The city’s Open Newbury program will return Sunday, July 10, for another season, again transforming an eight-block stretch from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue into a vehicle-free pedestrian walkway replete with food, shopping, and outdoor dining.

​Additional Open Newbury dates will include Sunday, July 19; Sunday, July 26; Sunday, Aug. 2; Sunday, Aug. 9; Sunday, Aug. 23; Sunday, Sept. 6; Sunday, Sept. 13; Sunday, Sept. 20; and Sunday, Oct. 11, along with a yet-to-be-announced Holiday Stroll date in December with seasonal activities.

The first two open Newbury events will shut down the road but not include the event’s regular programming. Residents will still be able to access local businesses in the area. In the event of severe weather, Open Newbury will be cancelled by Friday evening and not rescheduled.

During Open Newbury, which the city first piloted in 2016, Newbury Street will be car-free and open to pedestrians only from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. The route will be the same as previous years, with Newbury Street closed to cars from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue. Parking will be restricted on Newbury Street and adjacent streets, with enforcement beginning at 5 a.m. Signs will be posted informing drivers of the change.

“Every year, Newbury Street comes alive as neighbors, shoppers, and visitors enjoy one of our most iconic streets,” Mayor Michelle Wu said in a press release. “I’m excited to bring back this beloved tradition of opening Newbury Street for strolling for every generation in our community, while creating new opportunities for local businesses to connect with the community and welcome new customers. Thank you to all the local businesses and neighbors whose feedback has helped shape this program.”

This year’s Open Newbury Street dates were selected with consideration to various major events happening this year, including but not limited to Student Move-In Weekend in August and various cultural parades and holidays, according to the city.

“I’m thrilled that Open Newbury is returning this year! Our city will be full of energy this summer, and Open Newbury gives residents and visitors a unique way to experience one of Boston’s most iconic streets, home to more than 400 businesses. I hear how much residents look forward to Open Newbury days where they can stroll and support small businesses. Open Newbury transforms the street into a space designed for pedestrians, bringing people together and creating opportunities for community. I look forward to seeing everyone on Newbury Street this summer!” added District 8 City Councilor Sharon Durkan.

For more on the city’s summer programming and additional events, visit boston.gov/summer.