Portuguese Diaspora food

Today, we explore three cuisines, Portuguese, Brazilian, and Cape Verdean, presented by Chef Markus Samuelson in his Boston episode of “No Passport Required,” available on YouTube.

We had the pleasure of living in a Portuguese community in Rhode Island. We learned to love the warmth, food, and culture of our Lusophone (Portuguese-speaking) neighbors. Fortunately, in the Greater Boston area, we have communities from these groups.

New Bedford and Fall River

The chef begins his map of the Portuguese Diaspora in the port of New Bedford and the markets of Fall River. We’re very familiar with these places from our years in Rhode Island. They were local stops we would visit and buy ingredients.

He takes you from a stew made on a fishing boat out of New Bedford to the heart of Portuguese resources in Fall River, the Portugalia Marketplace. The owners describe it as a “…one-of-a-kind Portuguese specialty food grocer dedicated to promoting Portuguese culture and cuisine. Founded over 30 years ago by Fernando Benevides and now run by his two children, Michael and Jennifer, the 20,000-square-foot store has become the leading provider of Portuguese specialty foods and home goods in the United States.”

With the growing love of high-quality tinned fish and other products, we often recommend a road trip to this treasure trove of products imported from Portugal. This country is known for canning. The selection of fish, the creation of recipes, and the careful production of these shelf-stable ingredients are taken seriously.

A few tins of fish, a crusty loaf of bread, and you have the making of a lovely picnic, a wine and fish party with friends, or a snacky meal when you are not up to cooking. And, yes, the Portugalia Marketplace has an excellent selection of wines.

Cape Verdean

At Izzy's Restaurant in New Bedford, the chef found traditional Cape Verdean cuisine. We would suggest that this port could be a day trip with breakfast or lunch at Izzy’s. The hours here reflect their presence in a place where fishing begins early.

You might also make this a weekend and visit the New Bedford Whaling Museum, take in some of the music and cultural events scheduled throughout the months ahead. July is a great time to visit, as a series of early-July festivities celebrating Cabo Verdean culture culminate in the Cape Verdean Recognition Parade.

Brazilian

We also enjoy the food and culture of Brazil, with the music of composer Antonio Carlos Jobim among our favorite playlists. Chef Samuelson says when he thinks of Brazilian food, he thinks of Muqueca Restaurant in Cambridge. This place is known for authentic Brazilian food. He also visited Fogo de Chão at Copley Place to indulge in Brazil's love of grilled meat.

Portuguese

Cambridge is where we found the types of restaurants we loved in Rhode Island. Since the Sports Bar the chef visited is no longer open, we suggest you try some of the other options for Portuguese cruising. In Cambridge, we suggest Restaurant Casa Portugal, Faialense Sports Club, and the Midwest Bar and Grille. In Somerville, you might visit the Neighborhood Restaurant and Bakery.

We suggest you begin a plan to explore these foodways by popping over to YouTube to watch Chef Samuelson enjoy the cuisines, culture, and arts of the communities united by a shared language and a love of food, as he would say, “No Passport Required” to try Lusophone cuisines in this area.