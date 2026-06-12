Boston Public Market announces extended hours 

The Boston Public Market Association (BPMA) announced 16 days of extended FanFest hours in honor of the World Cup. From Friday, June 12 through Saturday, June 27, the local food and drink hub will be open late, showing matches on the big screen. From savory gourmet sandwiches and craft beverages to globally inspired meals and award-winning sweet treats, experience the delicious diversity of Boston Public Market’s vendors.

Options include fresh sandwiches, smoothies, bagels, crêpes, ice cream, baked goods, roasted nuts, hearty salads, New England seafood favorites, Mexican, Moroccan, and Asian-inspired meals, plus local hard cider, craft beer, wine, and cocktails—with even more to discover throughout the Market.

Boston Public Market at 100 Hanover St, Boston. Located across the street from City Hall Plaza .

If you are taking the MBTA, the Boston Public Market is directly above Haymarket T Station and walking distance from North Station & South Station. There is parking on-site.

From Friday, June 12 – Saturday, June 27; the extended hours for the first five days of Fanfest are below:

Friday, June 12 8 a.m.–11 p.m.

Saturday, June 13 8 a.m.–11 p.m.

Sunday, June 14 8 a.m.–9 p.m.

Monday, June 15 8 a.m.–8 p.m.

Tuesday, June 16 8 a.m.–11 p.m.

Visit bostonpublicmarket.org/ for the full schedule of extended hours, to learn more about vendors, and follow @bostonpublicmarket for specials and updates.