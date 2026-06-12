BPL Fund launches 2026 Summer Readathon to reignite a love of reading

As new national research points to a dramatic decline in reading for pleasure across the United States, the Boston Public Library Fund is launching its 2026 Summer Readathon to help readers of all ages reconnect with books, storytelling, and the joy of discovery.

From June 22 to August 22, participants are invited to set a personal reading goal and ask friends, family, and colleagues to support their progress. Whether they choose to read a certain number of books or track hours spent reading, Readathon participants will help raise critical funds for the Boston Public Library’s youth programs and resources.

The Readathon comes at a pivotal moment for reading culture in America. A major national study released in 2025 found that daily reading for pleasure in the United States has declined by more than 40% over the last two decades, with the percentage of Americans who read daily for enjoyment dropping from 28% in 2004 to just 16% in 2023. Researchers pointed to increased screen time, digital distraction, and shifting leisure habits as key contributors to the trend.

This year’s theme, “Unearth Your Story,” encourages readers to dig into new books, revisit beloved favorites, and rediscover the power of reading to spark imagination, creativity, and connection.

Joining is easy:

• Set a reading goal, such as a number of books or hours read.

• Create a fundraising page and share why the Library matters to you.

• Invite friends, family, and colleagues to donate, such as $5 per book or $1 per hour read.

• Track your progress and post updates throughout the summer.

To sign up or learn more, please visit: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/2026summer

The mission of the Fund is to provide financial support to the Boston Public Library, ensuring that it remains viable, engaging, accessible, and free to all. The Fund fulfills this mission by working in partnership with the Library, donors, and other funders in supporting BPL programs and special initiatives. Support from the Fund supplements, but does not supplant, other BPL resources, including City of Boston funding.