USS Constitution to go Underway June 17 

USS Constitution is scheduled to get underway from the Charlestown Navy Yard on Wednesday, June 17, at 10 a.m. in commemoration of the Battle of Bunker Hill and Freedom 250.

During the underway, USS Constitution will render a 21-gun salute off Fort Independence on Castle Island at approximately 11 a.m., followed by a 17-gun salute at approximately 12:15 p.m. as she passes U.S. Coast Guard Base Boston, the former site of Edmund Hartt's Shipyard, where the ship was built and launched on Oct. 21, 1797.

The underway will be visible from the Boston Harborwalk, Castle Island, and the Charlestown Navy Yard. USS Constitution will be closed to the public on June 17 and will resume normal operating hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 18.

All guests 18 years of age and older must present a valid state- or federally issued photo ID or passport to board the ship.

As the world's oldest commissioned warship afloat and America's Ship of State, USS Constitution played a vital role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, safeguarding American sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.