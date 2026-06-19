Boston celebrates Guinness World Records title for  world’s largest soccer ball on East Boston Waterfront 

The Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) joined Mayor Michelle Wu, elected officials, and Guinness World Records North America, Inc., at Piers Park II to celebrate a record-breaking achievement on Boston’s waterfront and the start of FIFA World Cup festivities across the region. A towering 47.9-foot soccer ball displayed at Piers Park II in East Boston has officially earned the Guinness World Records title for the World’s Largest Soccer Ball, giving Boston a larger-than-life symbol of the global tournament as the city prepares to welcome visitors from around the world. During the event, Guinness World Records officials formally presented Massport with the official Guinness World Records certificate recognizing the achievement.

“Massachusetts is proud to welcome the world as we celebrate the FIFA World Cup and all the excitement it brings to our communities,” said Governor Maura Healey. “This record-breaking achievement on East Boston’s waterfront is a fun and creative way to showcase our state’s energy, hospitality, and love of sports. Congratulations to Massport and all the partners who made this possible. We encourage residents and visitors alike to come check it out!”

The record-breaking installation was made possible through partnerships with HNTB and other sponsors, whose support helped bring the project from concept to reality. The soccer ball serves as a larger-than-life celebration of the FIFA World Cup, helping build excitement and community pride as Boston prepares to welcome visitors from around the world. The soccer ball will remain on display at Piers Park II until June 18, providing residents and visitors with a unique waterfront attraction that can be seen from multiple locations around Boston Harbor.

“Boston’s competitive spirit and drive have long made us a city of champions, and we bring that same energy to sports, tourism, and innovation,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “As a proud host of the FIFA World Cup, and now home to a new world record, we will continue to raise the bar and show the world our passion for the moments that bring us together. We thank Massport and our partner agencies for leading this effort and helping amplify what Boston is all about.”

Measuring 47.9 feet in diameter, the soccer ball officially surpassed the previous Guinness World Records mark of 38 feet, 11.8 inches, set in Doha, Qatar, in 2013. The record-setting ball was designed and produced in partnership with Britten, Inc. and Creative Inflatables and was measured at Creative Inflatables’ facility in Ohio by professional surveyors before Guinness World Records officially confirmed the new title. The ball then made the journey to Boston to be inflated.

“East Boston has always been a community that embraces people from around the world, making it the perfect place to celebrate the global spirit of the FIFA World Cup,” said Senator Lydia Edwards. “This installation not only puts our neighborhood in the spotlight but also creates a fun and accessible experience that brings people together, and highlights everything that makes our waterfront and community so special.”

“East Boston is proud to be home to this record-breaking attraction, welcoming residents and visitors alike to our waterfront to experience this exciting part of our World Cup festivities” said State Representative Adrian Madaro. “The World Cup is about bringing people together, and this installation creates a unique opportunity for families, neighbors, and soccer fans of all ages to gather, celebrate, and share in the excitement right here in our community.”

As part of the initiative, Massport is partnering with Soccer Without Borders- Massachusetts to donate 100 soccer balls featuring the same design as the record-breaking installation to youth and community organizations across the region, helping extend the excitement of the World Cup beyond the waterfront and into neighborhoods throughout Greater Boston.

“Boston is officially home to the world’s largest soccer ball, and we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate this record-breaking achievement as FIFA World Cup action gets underway this weekend,” said Rich Davey, Massport CEO. “As Boston prepares to welcome visitors from around the world, this installation is a fun and memorable way to bring people together, showcase East Boston’s incredible waterfront, and build excitement for one of the biggest sporting events on the planet. We’re proud to create an experience that residents and visitors can enjoy while celebrating the global spirit of the World Cup right here in Boston.”

Following the conclusion of the display, Massport will work with its partners to repurpose and reuse materials from the soccer ball installation whenever possible, supporting the Authority’s ongoing commitment to sustainability.

“When the world comes to Massachusetts, we like to make an impression,” said Kate Fox, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism. “This is a fun way to celebrate the excitement of the FIFA World Cup, and we hope this inspires residents and visitors alike to get out and discover more of the unique places, local traditions, and unexpected experiences that make summer in Massachusetts unforgettable.”

“As Boston prepares to welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors for the FIFA World Cup, this record-breaking attraction is another exciting way to showcase the city’s creativity, energy, and sense of community,” said Martha Sheridan, President and CEO of Meet Boston. “The world’s largest soccer ball will undoubtedly become a must-see photo opportunity and gathering place, helping build excitement for the tournament while giving visitors another reason to explore and enjoy Boston.”

In addition to the weeklong display, Massport will host a community celebration at Piers Park II on Saturday, June 13, from noon to 4 p.m., featuring family activities, games, and live entertainment. World Cup matches will not be televised.

The soccer ball showcase and community event are presented by Massport in partnership with community, business, and civic partners from across the region.