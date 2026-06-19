NeighborHealth hosts successful Let’s Get Movin’ 5K to promote health and fitness 

NeighborHealth, in partnership with the New Balance Foundation, hosted its 14th annual 5K for Fitness event on Saturday, June 6th, 2026, at East Boston's Memorial Park. The event brought together more than 1,000 people, including more than 900 runners and walkers, to promote healthy living through physical activity and nutrition education.

“Creating healthier communities requires more than great healthcare alone—it requires opportunities for people to stay active, connect with one another, and access the resources they need to stay healthy,” said Jamie Hazard, President and Chief Executive Officer of NeighborHealth. “The Let’s Get Movin’ 5K embodies this vision, bringing people together in a fun, inclusive way, and reinforcing that wellness is something we can build together as a community.”

The race-day schedule included a spirited warmup led by the Let's Get Movin' team, followed by the 5K through the Bremen Street Community Park accompanied by energizing DJ music. The first 250 registrants received free T-shirts, and all finishers were awarded medals. The top finishers in each age category were recognized with trophies, and a free raffle, sponsored by Rumba 97.7, concluded the event. More than a dozen community organizations joined the festivities to share resources, State Representative Adrian Madaro cheered on runners, and many community members expressed appreciation for the NeighborHealth program.

"Making physical activity part of your daily routine is one of the most important investments you can make in your health,” said Dr. Allison Brown, Pediatrician and Medical Director of NeighborHealth’s Let’s Get Movin’ program. “Regular movement not only improves physical fitness and reduces the risk of chronic disease, but it also supports mental well-being by reducing stress, improving mood, and boosting overall quality of life. I am so proud of all our Let’s Get Movin’ families and 5K participants for making time for wellness in their lives.”

Let’s Get Movin’ is a family-centered program designed to support children and teens in building healthier habits through regular physical activity and improved nutrition. Created in response to the growing challenge of childhood obesity and its impact on local communities, the program integrates medical monitoring, movement, and nutrition education. Participants have access to no-cost training sessions, after-school and summer programming, field trips, community events, garden resources, cooking classes, and educational opportunities that empower both youth and caregivers to make lasting lifestyle changes.

NeighborHealth would like to thank its generous sponsors, in addition to the New Balance Foundation, for supporting this event: The Boston Athletic Association, BELKO Landscaping, Cataldo Ambluance, Planet Fitness, RTT No Speed Limit, Spinelli’s Catering and the YMCA; as well as our in-kind sponsors: Rumba 97.7, Wegmans, Whole Foods, Shaw’s, and the Boston Water and Sewer Commission.

NeighborHealth, formerly East Boston Neighborhood Health Center, is one of the nation’s largest Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) and the largest community-based primary care health system in Massachusetts, serving over 120,000 people and recognized by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) as a National Quality Leader. For more than 55 years, NeighborHealth has offered access to comprehensive primary care, specialty care and emergency care for patients in the Commonwealth. In a first-of-its-kind merger in 2020, the health center joined forces with the South End Community Health Center and expanded services to patients who live and work in Boston’s South End and Roxbury neighborhoods. NeighborHealth champions innovative care models to actively bridge health equity gaps in our low-income and immigrant communities with services unique from other healthcare providers in our state. For more information, visit www.neighborhealth.com.