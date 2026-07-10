Free arts & crafts and STEM workshops arrive in Boston Parks

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department is pleased to announce the return of free Arts & Crafts Workshops and the introduction of STEM & Youth Preparedness Workshops for children through the ParkARTS program. Kids ages three to ten can enjoy a wide variety of activities led by local artists and instructors, including events right here in the South End.

Local South End Events:

• Rosalita’s Puppets Marionette Performance: Friday, July 31 at 11 a.m. at O’Day Playground.

• STEM and Youth Preparedness Workshops: Monday, August 10 at Peters Park. The STEM Workshop begins at 10 a.m., followed by the Youth Preparedness Workshop at 11 a.m.

In addition to arts programming, ParkARTS is debuting free STEM and Youth Preparedness Workshops on Mondays throughout July and August. Led by a Boston Public Schools teacher and staff from the City of Boston Office of Emergency Management, these hands-on workshops combine interactive STEM activities with lessons on emergency preparedness.

"Summer in Boston's parks is all about giving children and families opportunities to connect, learn, explore, and create," said Diana Fernandez Bibeau, Commissioner of Parks and Recreation and Deputy Chief of Open Space.

Kendall Basham, Emergency Manager and Regional Coordinator for Boston Office of Emergency Management, noted that emergency preparedness is a family teamwork activity. "By using fun, accessible tools like the 'Prepare with Pedro' series, we can teach our young students how to stay calm, find a flashlight, and know what goes into an emergency kit," Basham said.

Participation is free and all materials are provided. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Groups of eight or more must pre-register by emailing [email protected] or by calling (617) 961-3082.

Other City-Wide Events:

• Arts and Crafts Workshops (10 a.m. to 12 noon): Fridays at Mozart Street Playground and Joyce Playground (July 10, 17, 24), and Training Field and Doherty-Gibson Playground (July 31, Aug. 7, 14). Tuesdays at Iacono Playground and Walsh Playground (July 14, 21), and LoPresti Park and Elliot Norton Park (July 28, Aug. 4, 11). Wednesdays at Marcella Playground and Hynes Field (July 15, 22), and Training Field and Mission Hill Playground (July 29, Aug. 5, 12). Thursdays at Fallon Field and Walker Playground (July 16, 23), and Medal of Honor Park and Myrtle Street Playground (July 30, Aug. 6, 13).

• STEM and Youth Preparedness Workshops (10 a.m. and 11 a.m.): Mondays at McConnell Park (July 13), Tiffany Moore Tot Lot (July 20), Moakley Park (July 27), and Hunt-Almont Park (Aug. 3).

• Rosalita’s Puppets (11 a.m.): Fallon Field (July 23), Mozart Street Playground (July 24), Myrtle Street Playground (July 30), Medal of Honor Park (Aug. 6), and Doherty-Gibson Playground (Aug. 7).

For more information, visit boston.gov/parkarts.