Support small businesses: Catch the World Cup in the South End and Fenway

The City of Boston is calling on residents and visitors to explore vibrant neighborhoods and support small businesses during the FIFA World Cup™ Quarter Finals. As tournament excitement sweeps the city this summer, fans have ample opportunities to dine, shop, and cheer on their favorite teams at local venues across the Fenway-Kenmore and South End neighborhoods.

To help you catch the action locally, here is a look at where you can eat, sip, and watch the upcoming quarter-final matches in our coverage area:

• Belgium vs. Spain: Friday, July 10 at 3 p.m. at Cosmica & Spy Bar (40 Berkeley Street, South End)

• England vs. Norway: Saturday, July 11 at 5 p.m. at Charlie’s Sandwich Shoppe (429 Columbus Avenue, South End) and The Citizen (1310 Boylston Street, Fenway-Kenmore)

For a complete list of venues and summer activities, residents are encouraged to check out the city’s Neighborhood Business Guide. This directory features self-selected local businesses that have shared their plans to show matches, extend their hours, or offer specials throughout the 2026 tournament. To discover more places to see the games and support local commerce in your area, visit the guide at boston.gov/neighborhood-business-guide. (We encourage you to confirm with businesses about their hours and plans to show matches before visiting.)