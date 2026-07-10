Tito Puente Latin Music Series returns to celebrate twenty years of summer salsa for all

Inquilinos Boricuas en Acción (IBA) is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Tito Puente Latin Music Series, marking two decades of bringing free Latin music, dance and cultural celebration to neighborhoods across Boston. The landmark 2026 season kicks off on Thursday, July 9 at 7 p.m. with an energetic performance by Boston based Latin band Grupo Chevere, for the first time, the series will begin with its first two concerts at IBA’s backyard of its newly opened La CASA: The Center for Arts, Self-determination and Activism at O'Day Playground (85 W Newton St, Boston, MA 02118), before continuing in parks across the city throughout the summer.

The free six-concert celebration of Latin music, dance and community will take place every Thursday at 7:00 p.m. from July 9 through August 13.Created in honor of legendary Latin music icon Tito Puente, the series invites residents and visitors to feel the Latin beat through electrifying performances, endless dancing and pure alegría (joy).

Presented in partnership with Berklee College of Music and the City of Boston Parks and Recreation Department, the beloved outdoor series brings together Berklee faculty, students, alumni and acclaimed Latin artists from Boston and beyond. This year’s lineup will fill Boston parks with vibrant salsa, merengue, bachata and cumbia from Grupo Chevere, tropical Latin sounds from SBM, Latin and world music from Alex Alvear & Mango Blue, traditional Cuban and contemporary fusion music from Cesar Orozco and SonAhead, high-impact Latin sounds from Kristalis y Las Nenas del Swing, closing out the series with a finale on Boston Common with romantic salsa from Ehshawnee.

“For two decades, the Tito Puente Latin Music Series has celebrated culture, community and the simple joy of gathering together on a summer night,”said Vanessa Calderón-Rosado, IBA’s CEO. “Thanks to our partners at Berklee College of Music, the Boston Parks and Recreation Department, and the, this beloved tradition continues to bring free, live music to parks across Boston. Whether you know every salsa step or just want to clap along, there is a place for you every Thursday night.”

Free salsa lessons led by MetaMovements will be offered at all concerts, inviting audiences of all experience levels to join the celebration.

The 2026 Tito Puente Latin Music Series includes:

• Grupo Chevere | Thursday, July 9 at 7:00 p.m.

O'Day Playground. 75 West Newton Street, Boston, MA 02118

Grupo Chevere will open the series with vibrant Latin rhythms of Salsa, Merengue, Bachata and Cumbias that will set the tone for a summer of live Latin music, dancing, and celebration in Boston’s South End.

• SBM | Thursday, July 16 at 7:00 p.m.

O'Day Playground. 75 West Newton Street, Boston, MA 02118

Boston based Latin artist SBM continues the series with a vibrant Thursday night performance blending fresh sounds with traditional tropical styles. From Salsa to upbeat Bachata and Latin pop, he will bring audiences together through rhythm and the joy of live music.

• Alex Alvear & Mango Blue | Thursday, July 23 at 7:00 p.m.

LoPresti Park. 33 Sumner Street, East Boston, MA 02128

Led by Ecuadorian composer, bassist and singer Alex Alvear, this original music ensemble will bring their signature blend of Latin and world music influences to East Boston, offering an evening of dynamic sound and cultural connection.

• Cesar Orozco and SonAhead | Thursday, July 30 at 7:00 p.m.

Mission Hill Playground. 1545 Tremont Street, Boston, MA 02120

Cesar Orozco and SonAhead will energize Mission Hill with a lively performance rooted in a fusion of Cuban son, modern jazz, electronic music and Cuban timba for an unforgettable evening of sound.

• Kristalis y Las Nenas del Swing | Thursday, August 6 at 7:00 p.m.

Mozart Street Playground. 10 Mozart Street, Boston, MA 02130

Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation scholar Kristalis Sotomayor, is back with her charanga group, Kristalis y Las Nenas del Swing. Bringingtogether tradition and fresh energy, the group unites powerhouse musicians from across Latin America to deliver a vibrant, high-impact sound to attendees at Mozart Street Playground.

• Ehshawnee | Thursday, August 13 at 7:00 p.m.

Boston Common, Parkman Bandstand. 139 Tremont Street, Boston, MA 02108

Ehshawnee will close out the 2026 series at Boston Common’s Parkman Bandstand, bringing the summer celebration to a memorable finale filled with her romantic salsa style.

The 2026 Tito Puente Latin Music Series is made possible through the support of its sponsors and community partners Hyde Square Task Force, Sociedad Latina, and ZUMIX, whose work helps bring music, culture and creative programming to neighborhoods across Boston.

All concerts in the Tito Puente Latin Music Series begin at 7:00 p.m. and are free and open to the public. All locations are wheelchair accessible. In the event of inclement weather, concerts at O’Day Playground will be moved to La CASA at 85 West Newton Street; while all other concerts will be canceled with no rain dates. Visit IBA Boston to learn more about the series.

To follow or engage with the Tito Puente Latin Music Series online, visit @ibaboston on Instagram and Facebook, and @IBA_Boston on Twitter.

Established in 1968, Inquilinos Boricuas en Acción (IBA) is a nonprofit, community development corporation that started in Boston’s South End to address displacement of low-income families due to urban development. Today, IBA is a national model of community development that offers affordable housing and supportive programming to increase social and economic mobility, including early education, youth development, financial empowerment, resident services, and arts programs. Annually, IBA’s programs serve more than 5,000 individuals from Greater Boston’s diverse and vibrant communities . More information is available at www.ibaboston.org or Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, Tik Tok or YouTube.