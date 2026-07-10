USS Constitution to get underway for Sail Boston

The USS Constitution is scheduled to get underway from the Charlestown Navy Yard on July 11th at 8 a.m.

This underway commemorates America’s 250th birthday. The ship will lead the Boston Grand Parade of Sail through Boston Harbor as part of Sail 250.

During the underway, USS Constitution will render ceremonial gun salutes throughout the transit.

As the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat and America’s Ship of State, USS Constitution played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, defending American sea lanes from 1798 to 1855. USS Constitution’s defeat of HMS Guerriere marked the first frigate-to-frigate victory by the U.S. Navy over the Royal Navy during the War of 1812. During the battle, Constitution earned the nickname “Old Ironsides” when British cannonballs were seen bouncing off her thick oak hull.

The underway will be visible from the Boston Harborwalk, Castle Island, and Charlestown Navy Yard.

USS Constitution will open for public tours following the Parade of Sail and will remain open Sunday, July 12th, through Sunday, July 19th, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Beginning Monday, July 20th, USS Constitution will return to its normal summer visitation schedule and will be open Tuesday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Boarding and visiting the ship are free. All guests 18 years of age and older must present a valid state e or federally issued photo identification card or passport to board the ship.