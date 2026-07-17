Sen. Collins, Representative Moran deliver South End investments in final FY2027 State Budget

Senator Nick Collins and Representative John Moran announced that the Fiscal Year 2027 state budget, recently signed into law by Governor Maura Healey, delivers significant investments in South End neighborhood organizations, education, healthcare, senior services, and public safety.

“Strong neighborhoods are built by strong community organizations,” said Senator Nick Collins. “This budget supports the programs residents rely on every day, from education and healthcare to youth programming, senior services, and neighborhood institutions. These are practical investments that will strengthen the South End for years to come.”

The budget funds improvements to the Rutland Washington and Berkeley Community Gardens, academic and financial support for students at Urban College of Boston, expanded programming through Inquilinos Boricuas en Acción’s La CASA, the Soccer Unity Project, the Community Music Center of Boston, South End Baseball, and the Boston Gay Men’s Chorus. It also expands behavioral healthcare through Boston Community Pediatrics, senior programming through the Age Strong Commission, and supports a new mobile triage van for the Boston Human Exploitation Advocacy Team.

“These investments reflect our commitment to investing in the people and organizations that make Suffolk District 9 vibrant and strong,” said Representative John Moran. “I am grateful to our community partners for their tireless advocacy and to Chairman Aaron Michlewitz for his leadership in helping secure these critical investments. Together, these resources will strengthen our neighborhoods and improve quality of life for residents.”

The final budget also includes more than $4 million in targeted investments to improve public safety and expand treatment and recovery services in and around Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, including supportive recovery housing, additional clinical staff, expanded treatment capacity, diversion programming through the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, coordinated outreach, and additional support for Boston Health Care for the Homeless and Boston Medical Center.

The budget also authorizes funding to implement recommendations developed by the South End, Roxbury, Newmarket Working Group on Addiction and Recovery, continuing the collaborative effort to improve public health and public safety in the surrounding neighborhoods.

Signed into law by Governor Healey, the Fiscal Year 2027 budget reflects the Legislature’s continued commitment to strengthening neighborhood organizations while improving quality of life throughout the South End.