Wu announces launch of summer meal sites across the city

Mayor Michelle Wu has announced that all children and teens can receive free nutritious breakfast and lunch this summer through the Boston Summer Eats program. Meals are currently available to all youth 18 and under at over 60 locations across the city, such as community centers and schools. Site locations, hours, and program details can be found at boston.gov/summer-eats. For statewide Summer Eats locations, residents can call Project Bread’s FoodSource Hotline at 1-800-645-8333.

No identification or registration is required to receive free summer meals. While operating hours vary, most locations serve both breakfast and lunch, and select sites provide snacks. All meals follow USDA nutrition guidelines and include milk, fruits, vegetables, grains, and proteins. Due to updated federal regulations, “grab and go” options are unavailable this year, and all meals must be consumed on-site.

“Reliable access to healthy food is one of the most important ways we keep our young people safe after school and during the summer — reducing hunger, providing structure, and keeping them connected to their communities instead of becoming vulnerable to outside pressures,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I’m proud of the strong relationships we’ve built with our community and state partners to make this program possible, extending nutritious, no cost meals for young people beyond the school year.”

The goal of the Boston Summer Eats program is to expand access to free and healthy meals for youth and teens while school is out of session. This program is a partnership between the Mayor’s Office of Food Justice (OFJ), Boston Public Schools, the YMCA of Greater Boston, Boston Centers for Youth & Families, and Project Bread. Boston Summer Eats is a federally funded Summer Food Service Program administered by the MA Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, who oversees summer meal programs throughout Massachusetts.

“Summer doesn’t have to mean empty stomachs or worried parents. Summer Eats is a vital resource ensuring kids and teens in Boston and beyond have access to nutritious meals when school is out,” said Erin McAleer, President and CEO of Project Bread. “Families across the state are facing rising costs of groceries, housing and other necessities. Summer Eats provides essential support in helping families bridge that gap. We are proud to partner with the City of Boston and other dedicated organizations across the state to keep kids fed during the summer months.”

Many of these meals are being prepared at the Boston Public Schools’ Central Kitchen in Dorchester by BPS Food and Nutrition Services culinary staff. Preparing meals in-house strengthens food quality, food safety, and operational oversight while generating cost savings not possible when relying on packaged meals from outside vendors.

“Every child deserves access to healthy, nutritious meals year-round. Through Boston Summer Eats, we’re helping ensure that young people have the nourishment they need to learn, grow, and thrive throughout the summer months,” said Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper. “I’m proud of the incredible work of our Boston Public Schools Food & Nutrition Services team, who are preparing fresh meals each day in our revitalized Central Kitchen for children and teens across the city. BPS is committed to supporting students’ health and well-being, strengthening our partnerships with families and the community, and making sure every young person has the resources they need to succeed. We’re grateful to the City of Boston and our community partners for making this important program possible.”

“Summer is prime time for youth development and joy, but it all starts with meeting the food and nutrition needs of our young people, especially when access to school meals are not available,” said David Shapiro, CEO of the YMCA of Greater Boston. “As part of the Y’s year-round approach to providing stable access to nutritious food for our neighbors, we are proud to work with the city, state, and community organizations as an implementation partner of Summer Eats. We work to ensure Y and partner sites are welcoming, inclusive, supportive, and provide young people with the fuel and enrichment they need to thrive.”

Additional resources are available to help families access nutritious food throughout the summer months. SUN Bucks (Summer EBT) provides $120 in federal grocery benefits for eligible families with school-aged children over the summer. These benefits are loaded onto a dedicated SUN Bucks card. If you received and used that card in 2025, you can keep the same card for 2026. Residents who are new to the program, need to apply, or require assistance can visit the Massachusetts DTA SUN Bucks website or call the SUN Bucks hotline at 855-425-8770.

The Office of Food Justice encourages residents who receive SNAP, Summer EBT, and WIC benefits to shop at local farmers markets. SNAP recipients can use the Healthy Incentives Program (HIP) at markets throughout Massachusetts to receive an extra dollar of fresh produce for each SNAP dollar spent on fresh produce.

Visit the Office of Food Justice website for more information on free or low-cost food resources in Boston.