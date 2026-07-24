News Briefs 7-24-26

Longtime Comm Ave Mall newspaper vendor Jimmy Taylor bids farewell on morning of Sunday, July 26

Ahead of relocating to Florida, Jimmy Taylor, who has vended newspapers on the Commonwealth Avenue Mall at Exeter Street nearly every Sunday over the past three decades, invites his customers and friends to join him for “refreshments and good company” on his last day of work, Sunday, July 26, at 10 a.m., at his usual location.

One Back Bay business and a South End business among recipients of city’s 2026 Legacy Business Awards

Club Café in the Back Bay and Salon 23 in the South End were among 30 businesses across 18 Boston neighborhoods to receive the city’s 2026 Legacy Business Awards.

​On Monday, June 1, this year’s award winners were honored by the city at a private ceremony.

​Legacy Businesses have all been located within the City of Boston for at least 10 years, according to the city, and “contribute to the cultural, historical, and societal fabric of their community or neighborhood.”

SoWa Artists Guild’s July events conclude

SoWa Sundays will be held on July 26, beginning at 11 a.m. at 450 Harrison Ave. SoWa Artists Guild events are free and open to the public.

SoWa Artists Guild to offer August events

SoWa First Friday will be held on Aug. 7 beginning at 5 p.m., and SoWa Sundays will be held Aug. 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30, starting at 11 a.m.

SoWa Artists Guild events, which are free and open to the public, are held at 450 Harrison Ave.

Nichols House Museum offering summer programming

The Nichols House Museum at 55 Mt. Vernon St. will offer a Brahmins & Bohemians Beacon Hill walking tour on Aug.13 at 6 p.m.

Summer evenings are perfect for exploring the neighborhood. Join the Nichols House Museum for a relaxed ramble around the Hill. Enjoy the charming details of our beautiful neighborhood as we chat about some of the artists and writers who lived on the Hill when the Nichols family was in residence at 55 Mount Vernon St.

​Also, the Nichols House is open for guided tours Tuesday through Sunday, with expanded hours on the weekends. The museum is fully air conditioned.

For more information and tickets, visit: nicholshousemuseum.org

FOSEL to offer Jazz & Blues concerts in Library Park

Friends of the South End Library (FOSEL) is again sponsoring free Jazz & Blues concerts with Pat Loomis & Friends every other Tuesday through Aug. 18 starting at 6:30 p.m. in Library Park.

​Concerts will include “Saxophone Colossus: A Salute To Sonny Rollins,” with Brett Walberg (tenor sax), Adonis Martin (piano), Daniel Day (bass ), Zeke Martin (drums) on Aug. 4; and A Funky Dance Party, with Ivory Jones and White Chocolate, featuring Joey Mazzarella (keyboards), Daniel Day (bass), and Zeke Martin (drums) on Aug. 18.