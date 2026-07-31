Suspect in last week’s murder on the Common previously arrested on gun charge

A suspect in the murder of a man last Wednesday, July 22, on the Boston Common had been previously arrested on a gun charge, according to published reports.

​Ashlie Jeremie, age 27, of Bedford is charged with murder, assault and larceny in connection with two seemingly random, consecutive attacks last week.

Jeremie allegedly attacked a man on the Common at the corner of Boylston and Tremont streets, near the Boylston MBTA station, just after 5 a.m. on July 22, before fleeing the scene. The victim, identified Friday as 35-year-old Jonathan Sanon of Norwood, was rushed to Tufts Medical Center, where he died.

About four hours later, Jeremie was arrested a few blocks away on Beach Street for allegedly hitting another victim with a metal pole. That victim was then hospitalized.

Jeremie appeared briefly on July 23 in Boston Municipal Court, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges. The judge ordered him held without bail and sent him to Bridgewater State Hospital for a mental health evaluation. Jeremie is due back in court on Aug. 11.

Meanwhile, Jeremie was also arrested on May 18, after he allegedly tried to bring a loaded handgun in a backpack into the Tip O'Neill federal building in Boston. He was released on $2,500 bail on July 6.