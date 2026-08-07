Local Students earn Academic Honors

Hendrickson named to Salve Regina University's Dean's List

Eleanor Hendrickson of South End was named to the Dean's List during the spring 2026 academic semester at Salve Regina University. To qualify for the Dean's List, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 for full-time students completing at least 12 graded credits, or a semester grade point average of 3.8 for part-time students completing at least six credits.

Salve Regina University is a Catholic, coeducational institution of higher education founded by the Sisters of Mercy in 1947. It offers rigorous, innovative academic programming in the liberal arts tradition that prepares students to be global citizens and lifelong learners. More than 2,700 undergraduate and graduate students from around the world are enrolled in Salve's 60+ academic programs, which include bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees along with graduate certificates and combined bachelor's/master's programs. Every undergraduate student engages in Salve Compass, a four-year experience that charts a personalized, values-based path connecting college to a successful, fulfilling career and life. The University is also home to the Pell Center for International Relations and Public Policy, a multi-disciplinary research center focused on the intersection of politics, policy and ideas. For more information visit salve.edu.

Nufer named to Clark University's Spring Dean's List

Luke H. Nufer, of South End, was named to second honors on the Clark University Dean's List. This selection marks outstanding academic achievement during the Spring 2026 semester.

Students must have a GPA of 3.8 or above for first honors or a GPA between 3.50 and 3.79 for second honors.

Founded in 1887, Clark University is a liberal arts-based research university that prepares its students to meet tomorrow's most daunting challenges and embrace its greatest opportunities. Through 44 undergraduate majors, more than 30 advanced degree programs, and nationally recognized community partnerships, Clark fuses rigorous scholarship with authentic world and workplace experiences that empower our students to pursue lives and careers of meaning and consequence.

Johnson Named to The College of Charleston President's List

Lilyana Johnson, of South End was named to the College of Charleston Spring 2026 President's List. Johnson is majoring in Biology and Environmental & Sustainability Studies.

To qualify for the President's List (Highly Distinguished), students must earn a GPA of 3.800 or higher and complete a minimum of 12 semester hours.

Founded in 1770, the College of Charleston's mission is to provide students with a world-class education in the arts and sciences, business and technology, engineering and health sciences. The College provides a creative and intellectually stimulating environment where students are challenged and guided by a committed and caring faculty of distinguished teacher-scholars.

The city of Charleston serves as a living and learning laboratory for student experiences and opportunities for career development. The university bridges the old with the new in a setting that is truly extraordinary – where historic character and forward-looking innovation come together to shape a distinctive and inspiring environment for learning. A College of Charleston education focuses on discovery and personal growth, as well as preparation for life, work, and service to our society.

Huang Named to Dean's List at University of Maryland

Ashton Huang of South End was named to the Dean's List for the spring 2026 term at University of Maryland Global Campus. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.

University of Maryland Global Campus was founded more than 75 years ago specifically to serve the higher education needs of working adults and military servicemembers. Today, UMGC is the largest provider of postsecondary education in Maryland and continues its global tradition with online and hybrid courses, more than 175 classroom and service locations worldwide, and more than 100 degrees and certificates backed by the reputation of a state university and the University System of Maryland. For more information, visit umgc.edu.

Dole Named to The College of Charleston Dean's List

Aislynn Dole, of South End, was named to the College of Charleston Spring 2026 Dean's List. Dole is majoring in Psychology.

To qualify for the Dean's List (Distinguished), students must earn a GPA of 3.500 or higher and complete a minimum of 12 semester hours.

Joyce named to Lasell University Dean's List

Cara Joyce, a Lasell University student from South End was named to the Dean's List for their academic performance in the Spring 2026 semester.

To be named to the Dean's List, Lasell students must complete at least 12 credits as a full-time student and achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Harewood of Boston Receives Degree from AIC

Otis Harewood of South End has graduated from American International College (AIC) with a Master of Science.

On Saturday, May 9, the College conferred degrees to graduates in the Class of 2026, receiving bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degrees from its School of Health Sciences, School of Education, and School of Business, Arts, and Sciences.

The ceremony featured a keynote address by Femita Ayanbeku Bradley '14, a world-class Paralympian, advocate, nonprofit founder, and AIC alumna. Bradley also received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree in recognition of her achievements as an elite athlete and advocate for individuals with disabilities.

Devonte Dillion '17, MBA '19, CEO and co-founder of Dilligence Training and vice president and co-founder of DT Cares, delivered the alumni address, welcoming graduates into the AIC alumni community and marking their transition into the next stage of their academic and professional journeys.

In her keynote address, Bradley reflected on her experience as an AIC student and the foundation it provided for her career as a Paralympian and advocate.

"Standing here today in front of you all feels surreal, because I remember sitting exactly where you are," she said. "I remember I was full of ambition, full of uncertainty, full of pressure, but best of all I was full of possibility."

A three-time Paralympian and the fastest female amputee in the United States, Bradley emphasized the importance of resilience and discipline developed during college and carried into life after graduation.

"We often celebrate graduation like it's the finish line, but the truth is, it's only the starting point," she said. "The real success of college is not simply getting your degree; it's the things you do after you get your degree."

She encouraged graduates to focus on their own paths rather than comparisons with others.

"Your life is not a race against the person sitting next to you," Bradley said. "Some of you will move fast. Some of you will take a little more time, and some of you will change directions completely. Whatever your path is, you are not behind."

AIC congratulates the Class of 2026 and looks forward to seeing all that its newest alumni will accomplish in the years ahead.

Founded in 1885, American International College (AIC) is a private, co-educational, doctoral granting institution located in Springfield, Massachusetts, comprising the School of Business, Arts and Sciences, the School of Education, and the School of Health Sciences. AIC supports and advances education, diversity, and opportunity for its students and the community.