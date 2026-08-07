News Briefs 8-7-26

SoWa Artists Guild to offer August events

SoWa First Friday will be held on Aug. 7 beginning at 5 p.m., and SoWa Sundays will be held Aug. 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30, starting at 11 a.m.

SoWa Artists Guild events, which are free and open to the public, are held at 450 Harrison Ave.

Nichols House Museum offering summer programming

The Nichols House Museum at 55 Mt. Vernon St. will offer a Brahmins & Bohemians Beacon Hill walking tour on Aug.13 at 6 p.m.

Summer evenings are perfect for exploring the neighborhood. Join the Nichols House Museum for a relaxed ramble around the Hill. Enjoy the charming details of our beautiful neighborhood as we chat about some of the artists and writers who lived on the Hill when the Nichols family was in residence at 55 Mount Vernon St.

​Also, the Nichols House is open for guided tours Tuesday through Sunday, with expanded hours on the weekends. The museum is fully air conditioned.

For more information and tickets, visit: nicholshousemuseum.org

FOSEL to offer Jazz & Blues concerts in Library Park

Friends of the South End Library (FOSEL) is again sponsoring free Jazz & Blues concerts with Pat Loomis & Friends every other Tuesday through Aug. 18 starting at 6:30 p.m. in Library Park.

​Concerts conclude with A Funky Dance Party, with Ivory Jones and White Chocolate, featuring Joey Mazzarella (keyboards), Daniel Day (bass), and Zeke Martin (drums) on Aug. 18.

NABB hosts evening concert on Commonwealth Avenue Mall

The Neighborhood Association of the Back Bay (NABB) invites residents to a free summer concert on the Commonwealth Avenue Mall on Wednesday, Aug. 12, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Bring a blanket and enjoy an evening of classical and contemporary string music under the trees. The event will take place near the Clarendon Street intersection and is open to the public.

Fenway Community Center to host summer block party

The Fenway Community Center is celebrating the season with a neighborhood block party on Saturday, Aug. 15, starting at 1 p.m. The event will feature local food vendors, live music, and family-friendly activities. Event highlights include:

• Face painting and games for children

• Live acoustic performances by local Fenway artists

• Neighborhood resource and volunteer tables

The block party will take place along Jersey Street. Admission is free and open to all Fenway and Kenmore residents.

Peters Park community cleanup scheduled

The Friends of Peters Park will hold their monthly community cleanup in the South End on Sunday, Aug. 9, beginning at 9 a.m. Volunteers are needed to help maintain the gardens, pick up litter, and refresh the dog run area. Gloves and trash bags will be provided, along with morning coffee and light refreshments. Those interested in participating should meet at the Washington Street entrance.

Emerald Necklace Conservancy offers guided garden walks

Explore the historic Kelleher Rose Garden in the Back Bay Fens with free guided walks hosted by the Emerald Necklace Conservancy. The next tour is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 11, at 10 a.m. Participants will learn about the history of the garden, proper summer rose care, and the ongoing efforts to maintain this Fenway neighborhood gem. Registration is recommended via the Conservancy’s website, but walk-ins are welcome.