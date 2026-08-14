BAAF hosts Cocktails and Conversations Event

The Boston Arts Academy Foundation (BAAF) hosted a Cocktails and Conversations Event at Hue in the Back Bay. The event featured a panel hosted by NBC 10’s Latoyia Edwards, with Candice Stover, Delta Executive and recipient of the 2026 Civic Responsibility Award, alongside 2026 TV & Film Honorees Stephanie Tavares-Rance and Floyd Rance, founders of the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival

The event celebrated essential arts education at Boston and the Commonwealth’s ONLY public school for the performing arts, Boston Arts Academy- and featured a performance by two BAA Alums, Dorchester native Apollo Payton and Jamaica Plain-born Christina Rodriguez, who sang the school song “Come Dream with Us.”

Photos courtesy Annielly Camargo

BAAF – Stephanie Tavares-Rance, Floyd Rance, Candice Stover and Latoyia Edwards.