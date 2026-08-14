Long-term left-lane closure on Bowker Viaduct plan

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing a long-term left lane closure on the Bowker Viaduct in the northbound direction between the Boylston Street intersection and Storrow Drive in Boston. This closure will begin on Monday morning, August 17, and is necessary to support ongoing construction activity related to the Bowker Overpass Replacement Project. This closure is anticipated to remain in place until the end of this year.

Vehicular barriers and a fixed work zone will be installed along Bowker Viaduct northbound, towards Storrow Drive, beginning Sunday night, August 16. Vehicular barriers will also be installed along the left side of Bowker Viaduct southbound. The vehicular barriers will be along the left travel lane southbound towards the Boylston Street intersection., and will not reduce the number of available travel lanes in the southbound direction.

Lane closures will be clearly marked with appropriate signage and traffic control devices.

This work is being conducted as part of an $84 million project to replace the Bowker Overpass bridge over I-90 in Boston.

Appropriate signage and law enforcement details will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.

Drivers traveling through the area should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.

For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are encouraged to:

• Download the Mass511 mobile app or visit www.mass511.com to view live cameras, travel times, real time traffic conditions, and project information before setting out on the road. Users can subscribe to receive text and email alerts for traffic conditions

• Dial 511 and select a route to hear real time traffic conditions.

• Follow @MassDOT on X (formerly known as Twitter) to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.