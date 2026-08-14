News Briefs 8-14-26

SoWa Artists Guild to offer more August events

SoWa Sundays will be held Aug. 16, 23, and 30, starting at 11 a.m. SoWa Artists Guild events, which are free and open to the public, are held at 450 Harrison Ave.

FOSEL to offer Jazz & Blues concerts in Library Park

Friends of the South End Library (FOSEL) is again sponsoring free Jazz & Blues concerts with Pat Loomis & Friends starting at 6:30 p.m. in Library Park.Concerts conclude with A Funky Dance Party, with Ivory Jones and White Chocolate, featuring Joey Mazzarella (keyboards), Daniel Day (bass), and Zeke Martin (drums) on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

Chris Stapleton at Fenway Park

Live Nation and the Boston Red Sox are welcoming Chris Stapleton to Fenway Park this weekend. Concerts are scheduled for Friday, Aug. 14, and Saturday, Aug. 15. The performances are part of the Nucar Fenway Concert Series and will feature special guests Zach Top and Allen Stone.

Copley Square Farmers Market

The Copley Square Farmers Market, Boston's largest and busiest market, continues its season in the heart of Back Bay. Featuring more than 30 Massachusetts farmers and food producers, the market runs on Tuesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Molässa Pop-Up at Copley Square

Visitors to the Copley Square Farmers Market on Friday, Aug. 14 can enjoy a special Molässa Pop-Up. Running from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., the event features a special visitor from Portland, Maine, offering small-batch molasses.

Free Thursday Nights at the Gardner

The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum is throwing its doors open for free on Thursday evenings. Visitors can explore the galleries and glass-roofed courtyard from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Red Sox Return for Homestand

Following their away series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Boston Red Sox will return to Fenway Park for a homestand. The team kicks off a series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday, Aug. 17 at 7:10 p.m.