Boston Village Presents: ‘Everyone Wants A Long Life. Nobody Wants To Get Old’

Boston Village (formerly Beacon Hill Village) which has been redefining aging in downtown Boston for over two decades, has announced the second speaker in a series as part of its 25th anniversary.

Advances in medicine and public health have culminated in people rightly expecting to have a long life. And yet, we almost universally don't want to "get old." Here in the US, being "old" is associated with decline in function, abilities, connection, independence and, ultimately, with loss of relevance and worth.

On Tuesday, September 8, 2026, at 2:00pm, Marie Clouqueur, LICSW, will guide attendees to the possibility of maintaining value and dignity in older age, even with limitations and loss. Drawing on her clinical work in geriatric psychiatry as well as examples in history and literature, Clouqueur will invite us to see older adults as protagonists who can drive the next advancements of our society.

The event is free and open to the public, will take place at the Boston Public Library. Register at https://tinyurl.com/BV-Clouqueur.

“We are excited that Marie Clouqueur will be the next speaker in our Aging in Place, Living Your Best Life @ Home series,” said Melissa Interess, Executive Director, Boston Village. “Marie is the second in an exciting array of speakers and we look forward to announcing more as Boston Village celebrates our 25th year.”

Boston Village (formerly Beacon Hill Village) is a member-led community of active, creative, and independent adults aged 50 and older who connect with and care for one another through an array of support services, social and wellness programs, cultural, and educational activities and excursions. The organization pioneered the concept now widely known as “aging in place,” decades before it became a national movement and inspired a network of villages across the country. Over the last 25 years, the organization expanded beyond its original neighborhood and now serves approximately 300 members across Boston who all have the goal of growing old better in the home and neighborhoods they love. Learn more at www.beaconhillvillage.org.