Kerry Jordan named Executive Director of City Election Department

Mayor Michelle Wu has announced Kerry Jordan as the new Executive Director of the City of Boston Election Department and provided an update on the department’s ongoing operational and modernization efforts ahead of the September 1 State Primary. Jordan will assume the role effective September 8, 2026. Until then, Commissioner of City Records Paul Chong, who is serving as Acting Head of the Elections Department, will continue leading day-to-day operations.

“Over the last several years, Boston has taken steps to improve the Elections Department’s operations, processes, and technology to modernize and make it easier for residents to register, vote, and access election information,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Kerry Jordan’s technology expertise, experience building secure, efficient systems, and longtime leadership in public service make him an excellent choice to lead the department and carry on these improvements.”

The City of Boston Election Department has made significant progress in modernizing the election process with a clear focus on speed, accuracy and constituent services. In 2025, the City expanded the use of electronic poll books which reduce check in times from 3-5 minutes to 15-30 seconds for most voters, while enabling real-time ballot tracking and quickly directing anyone who arrived at the wrong polling location to the correct site.

“The Election Department has made operational changes that improve real-time communication with poll workers and provides live data about turnout and inventory,” said Paul Chong, Commissioner of City Records and Acting Elections Department Head. “We are focused on continuous improvement to provide all Boston voters access to free and fair elections.”

Last year, the City also launched a high-performing Election Day call center and mobilized the 311 team to triage election-related calls, supporting poll workers and voters with updated information. In coordination with the Emergency Operations Center, Boston has modernized rapid resource mobilization and real-time troubleshooting at the polls, and is building on these operational successes heading into 2026 with enhanced poll worker training and staffing models to support residents as they head to the ballot box.

The City of Boston Election Department administers all municipal, state and federal elections held in Boston. The department also registers voters, conducts the City’s annual census, and provides residents with information and resources about voting and elections.

As Executive Director, Kerry Jordan will lead this critical City department and build on ongoing efforts to strengthen constituent services, modernize operations, and ensure Boston voters have reliable access to fair and secure elections.

“The stakes are always high when it comes to our elections. I’m excited to join a team that is diligent, dedicated and hardworking, and does whatever it takes to ensure everyone who wants to vote has options to do so, and each vote counts,” said Kerry Jordan, incoming Executive Director of the Elections Department.

Kerry Jordan currently serves as the Chief of Staff for the Department of Innovation and Technology (DoIT). With more than 15 years of leadership within municipal government, he has spearheaded initiatives to bridge the digital divide, improve user experiences for residents and City staff, and deliver high-impact public investments. He has managed complex, cross-functional teams and implemented secure, efficient technology systems. Jordan's public service career began as the TV Programming Manager for the Boston City Council. A lifelong Boston resident raised in Dorchester, he is a graduate of the Boston Public Schools and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from Curry College.