News Briefs 8-27-26

SoWa Artists Guild’s August events conclude

SoWa Sundays will be held Aug. 30, starting at 11 a.m.

SoWa Artists Guild events, which are free and open to the public, are held at 450 Harrison Ave.

SoWa First Friday will open the season on Labor Day weekend, Friday Sept. 4, from 5-9 p.m. The 40th annual South End Open Studios will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19, and Sunday, Sept. 20, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. SoWa Sundays will continue the momentum on Sept. 6, 13, and 27 from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.

​SoWa Artists Guild events are free and open to the public and are held at 450 Harrison Ave.

WLP’s annual Spaghetti Dinner returns Oct. 29

The Women’s Lunch Place’s annual Spaghetti Dinner takes place on Thursday, Oct. 29, at 6 p.m. at the Fairmont Copley Plaza hotel.

​WLP Advocate Bonnie Zamparelli will be the event’s featured speaker.

​Visit https://womenslunchplace.org/event/sponsors?utm_source=Women%27s+Lunch+Place+Community to purchase tickets or for more information on the event.

Rally for a Sewage-Free Charles SET FOR Sept. 8

The Charles River Watershed Association (CWRA) will hold its Rally for a Sewage-Free Charles on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 10 a.m., on the Fiedler Dock on the Charles River Esplanade.

​Presently the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority (MWRA) is deciding on a Long-Term Control Plan that would allow pollution to continue for decades. The public comment period to push for a better plan that would eliminate sewage dumping is Oct. 30.

​At the rally, participants will stand in solidarity with fellow river advocates (Charles and Mystic River Watershed Associations, Massachusetts Rivers Alliance, Conservation Law Foundation); hear from leaders on the importance of clean water; and submit their official public comment onsite.

​To register for the rally, which is free to attend, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/its-time-to-cut-the-crap-rally-for-sewage-free-rivers-tickets-1997913103876

South End Sidewalk Sale returns in September

The South End Business Alliance is hosting the annual South End Sidewalk Sale from Friday, Sept. 11, through Sunday, Sept. 13. Local retailers and restaurants will offer specials and deals throughout the neighborhood. The community shopping event will take place rain or shine.

Great Elephant Migration on Comm. Ave. Mall concludes in September

The Great Elephant Migration, a massive outdoor sculptural exhibition, will conclude its installation along the Commonwealth Avenue Mall on Sunday, Sept. 13.

If you have not made the trip over yet, make sure to before it leaves. Features life-sized elephant sculptures, the installation stretches between Dartmouth and Fairfield St. and is free and open to the public daily.

For more information, visit thegreatelephantmigration.org.