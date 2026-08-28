Wu expands Boston Family Days with free, professionally guided tours

More than 500 Boston Public Schools families will explore the City’s neighborhoods, history and cultural landmarks through free guided tours

BOSTON – Tuesday, August 25, 2026 – Mayor Michelle Wu announced that the 2026 Boston Family Days program now includes free, professionally guided tours across the city, giving Boston students and their families new ways to explore the neighborhoods, landmarks, and stories that have shaped Boston for generations. Running from August through early October as part of the City’s Boston 250 commemoration, the new partnership brings together local tour organizations to make Boston’s history and culture more accessible this fall for families.

“Boston’s history lives in every neighborhood, on every street, and in each of our communities,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Through Boston Family Days, we’re helping more young people and their families discover the stories that shaped our city, from the American Revolution to the movements, innovators, and communities that continue to make history.”

Through an initial offering of 1,500 free tickets, more than 500 Boston Public Schools families will receive access to guided tours across the City. The tours offer families a broader view of Boston’s history, highlighting Revolutionary history, Black history, women’s history, innovation, neighborhood culture, architecture, and Boston Harbor. Participating organizations include the Innovation Trail, Boston By Foot, ReIdren – Boston’s Hidden Black History, Save the Harbor/Save the Bay, Live Like a Local, the Women’s Heritage Trail, and the Freedom Trail® Foundation.

As Boston 250 invites residents to reflect on the city’s role in the Revolution, the commemoration is about more than looking back; it is about ensuring the people, places, and stories that define Boston are accessible to everyone. Building on Boston Family Days’ mission of providing free access to world-class cultural experiences, the initiative extends learning beyond museum walls and into the streets, neighborhoods, and waterfront where Boston’s history unfolded and continues to be written.

“Boston’s Black history does not sit beside Boston history; it runs through it. Our tours – 400 years in 100 minutes – bring families onto the streets where Black Bostonians lived, organized, built institutions, resisted enslavement and exclusion, and shaped the civic and cultural life of this city. We’re proud to partner with Boston Family Days to make that history visible, local, and freely accessible to Boston’s young people and families,” said Joel Mackall, Educator & Public Historian, ReIdren – Boston’s Hidden Black History.

“Boston By Foot has been sharing the stories of Boston for more than 50 years, and we are thrilled to bring that tradition to Boston Family Days families. Walking the streets where history happened is a uniquely powerful experience, and we can’t wait to help young Bostonians discover their city’s rich and diverse past,” said Samantha Nelson, Executive Director, Boston By Foot.

“We’re excited to be part of Boston Family Days! Boston’s 400-year history of innovation builds on our revolutionary roots — a legacy shaped by many, including immigrants, women, and communities too often left out of the narrative. At the Innovation Trail, we bring that legacy to life for visitors, residents, students, and teachers, lighting the path for young people to envision themselves as creators of tomorrow’s breakthroughs. Through Family Days, we’re showing Boston’s students that they can be the next generation of innovators,” said Alham Saadat, Executive Director, Innovation Trail.

“Boston Family Days’ are fantastic as they offer local children and families opportunities, like official Freedom Trail® Tours, to learn about and experience arts and culture citywide,” said Suzanne Segura Taylor, Executive Director of the Freedom Trail® Foundation. “We are excited to welcome more Boston residents to the Freedom Trail with 18th-century costumed interpreters bringing over 250 years of history to life for everyone.”

“Live Like A Local Tours offers a different kind of Boston experience—one that goes beyond downtown and invites visitors into the heart of neighborhoods like Roxbury. Our tours are unique because they center local history, culture, public art, and community stories that are often left out of traditional Boston tours. Boston Family Days is a great opportunity for families to explore the city in a more meaningful way and connect with the people, places, and small businesses that make Boston special,” said Collin Knight, Founder & CEO, Live Like A Local Tours Boston.

“We are so proud to be a part of the Boston Family Days program, bringing Save the Harbor’s brand of fun and education to a whole new audience of Boston families,” said Save the Harbor Executive Director Chris Mancini. “Boston Harbor is where we achieved freedom from the monarchy in 1776, and freedom from sewage, pollution and environmental degradation in the last 40 years. We’re delighted to share stories from both those battles on our free Island Explorers cruises in partnership with the City of Boston this year.”

“Boston Women’s Heritage Trail is thrilled to be a part of this important new initiative: adding curated tours to the rich offerings of Boston’s cultural Family Days. Offering students and families the opportunity to learn about the hundreds of impressive women who have contributed to the growth and success of our city in every professional sector is a privilege, and we look forward to both guiding and learning during our time together,” said the Boston Women’s Heritage Trail Team.

Boston Family Days is a public-private partnership between the City of Boston, corporate and philanthropic partners, and 23 of the city’s leading cultural institutions. The program provides Boston students in grades Pre-K through 12, along with up to two guests, free access to participating museums, cultural institutions, and select live performances throughout the year. The addition of guided tours expands that commitment by inviting families to experience Boston itself as a place of learning, discovery, and connection.

Boston Family Days is a public-private partnership supported by the City of Boston, Amazon, Barr Foundation, Barbara and Amos Hostetter, Jim and Cathy Stone, and Michelle and Bob Atchinson. The program is open to all Boston children enrolled in school between kindergarten through Grade 12.

Boston 250 is a public-private partnership supported by the City of Boston, Meet Boston, State Street, The Boston Foundation, John Hancock, Eastern Bank, Liberty Mutual, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and PNC Bank.

Anyone interested in enrolling in Boston Family Days can register through www.boston.gov/boston-family-days. The pass allows free admission for a child and up to two guests at participating institutions on the first and second Sunday of each month through December 2026.